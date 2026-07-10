How Blaauwklippen is bringing more than three centuries of history to life

Storytelling plays an important role in destination marketing, but for Blaauwklippen Wine Estate, it was also an opportunity to preserve more than three centuries of history.

Source: Blaauwklippen Wine Estate

Established in 1682, Blaauwklippen is one of South Africa's oldest wine estates and a longstanding landmark in Stellenbosch. The estate recently premiered a documentary exploring its heritage, resilience and renewal, tracing its journey from its historic beginnings to its recovery following the devastating 2024 Manor House fire.

Bizcommunity spoke to Craig Bester, chief brand executive at Blaauwklippen Wine Estate, about why the estate chose documentary filmmaking, how storytelling creates commercial value, why authenticity matters when bringing heritage to life, and what other tourism destinations can learn from the experience.

What gap in traditional tourism and wine marketing made a documentary the right format for this story?

Traditional wine marketing often focuses on product and experience, but rarely allows for depth.

What was missing was the ability to tell a layered story. Blaauwklippen's history is not linear; it spans centuries, includes moments of disruption and recovery and is ultimately about people as much as place. A documentary gave us the space to do that properly.

At what point did this move beyond a brand exercise into a standalone narrative project?

For me, it shifted when the story started leading the process. As soon as we began unpacking the estate's historical significance and the impact of the 2024 fire, it became clear that this was not simply about brand positioning.

It became about documenting something that has broader relevance, both within the wine industry and in a South African context.

How does storytelling now contribute to the commercial value of a wine estate beyond wine sales or tasting experiences?

Storytelling extends far beyond the cellar door. It influences how long people stay, how they engage with the estate and how they remember it afterwards.

When you build an emotional connection, you're not just driving wine sales; you're strengthening loyalty, encouraging repeat visits and opening up opportunities across accommodation, events and experiences. It becomes part of the overall commercial strategy.

Source: Blaauwklippen Wine Estate | Craig Bester, Chief Brand Executive, Blaauwklippen Wine Estate

Did making the documentary change how you see Blaauwklippen as a tourism destination?

It definitely shifted our perspective. We've always understood the estate's importance, but the documentary process reinforced that Blaauwklippen is a destination in its own right.

It's not just about what you can do here; it's about what the place represents. The experiences become an extension of a much bigger story.

Has the 2024 fire become part of how the estate defines its identity today?

The fire is an important chapter, but it doesn't define us. Blaauwklippen's identity is rooted in its heritage, its people and its contribution to the industry over time.

What the fire has done is add another layer to that story, one that speaks to resilience and rebuilding, but within a much longer narrative.

Where do you draw the line between authentic heritage storytelling and tourism-driven narrative construction?

For us, it comes down to credibility. The story has to be grounded in fact, and it has to acknowledge the full picture. It's easy to simplify for tourism, but long-term value comes from being honest and considered.

If the narrative is authentic, it will resonate. If it's constructed purely for appeal, audiences can see through that."

If other estates adopt this approach, what will actually differentiate one story from another?

Every estate has a history, but not every story is told with the same level of understanding. What differentiates one from another is how deeply you engage with that story, how honest you are about it, and how well you connect it to the present-day experience.

The detail and the authenticity are what set it apart.