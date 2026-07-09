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    Tsitsikamma retreat named South Africa's top Hidden Gem

    The Stargazing Cube at Misty Mountain Reserve in Tsitsikamma has been named the winner of BBC Lifestyle's first Hidden Gems South Africa competition. The luxury retreat claimed the top spot after five episodes in which viewers voted for their favourite destinations featured by local travel content creators.
    9 Jul 2026
    9 Jul 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Presented by travel content creator Tebogo Pin-Pin, the Stargazing Cube was selected as South Africa's top Hidden Gem after competing against destinations from across the country.

    Located along the Garden Route, the transparent accommodation offers guests an immersive stargazing experience, with a king-sized bed that slides onto a private outdoor deck.

    As the winning Gemfluencer, Tebogo Pin-Pin received a R25,000 LekkeSlaap voucher.

    "Winning the first season of Hidden Gems South Africa on BBC Lifestyle is an incredible honour that means much more to me than simply taking home a title. It honours authentic travel storytelling and recognises the remarkable people and places that make South Africa so unique.

    "For the Stargazing Cube at the Misty Mountain Reserve, this victory brings well-deserved attention to a place that embodies luxury, adventure, natural beauty, and true hospitality, and it's wonderful to see it being acknowledged on such a significant platform."

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Recognition for Tsitsikamma

    Misty Mountain Reserve owner Greg Potter said the award recognised the people behind the destination's success.

    "This award is about the people behind the journey; to Tracey (wife and co-owner) and our incredible team, management and to the community, it all played a part. It shows that dedication, resilience and believing in Tsitsikamma can create something truly special and nationally recognised.

    "To receive the Hidden Gems South Africa winner award is extremely humbling, together we have showcased that beauty of Tsitsikamma and proven that a world class experience can come from a small corner of South Africa."

    South Africa's top five

    Second place went to Dwarsberg Trout Hideaway, showcased by hiking and travel content creator Linda Munnik.

    Third place was awarded to Kruger Shalati, presented by travel and lifestyle content creator Senzelwe Mthembu.

    Mont Esprit in Franschhoek finished fourth, while Kagga Kamma Eco Lodge & Spa in the Cederberg completed the top five.

    The inaugural series featured six South African travel influencers, each showcasing two destinations as viewers voted throughout the season to determine the country's top Hidden Gem.

    Read more: South African Tourism, BBC Lifestyle, travel destinations, domestic travel, travel influencers
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