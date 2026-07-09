Royal Malewane refreshes flagship lodge in Greater Kruger

Malewane Lodge, the first property in the Royal Malewane collection in South Africa's Greater Kruger National Park, has reopened following an extensive refurbishment aimed at enhancing the guest experience while retaining its signature safari style.

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The lodge, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), accommodates up to 20 guests across six Luxury Suites and two Royal Suites.

Suites redesigned for greater privacy

The refurbishment includes redesigned two-bedroom Royal Suites with private courtyard entrances, Moroccan-style wooden entrance doors and revised layouts to improve guest flow and privacy.

The service kitchen has been relocated to the back-of-house area to reduce noise and visibility, while a dedicated guide's room has been added to support guest services.

Guests staying in the Royal Suites continue to enjoy a dedicated chef, host, field guide, tracker and private safari vehicle.

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Additional upgrades include centralised fireplaces, a new guest bathroom adjoining the lounge area, underfloor heating in bedrooms and bathrooms, retiled and heated pools, and redesigned outdoor daybed and shower areas.

The six one-bedroom Luxury Suites have also been updated with new entrance halls, refurbished outdoor decks and daybeds, and retiled heated swimming pools.

Main lodge receives upgrades

Several areas within the main lodge have also been refreshed, including an expanded boutique, redesigned bar and observation lounge, a repositioned fire pit, and a new coffee and juice bar.

The Royal Waters Spa has been upgraded with a new design, as well as the addition of a sauna and cold plunge, while the fitness centre has been refreshed with a new layout and equipment.

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Guests arriving by air will also be welcomed through a new arrival pavilion at the Royal Malewane Airstrip.

Preserving the lodge's heritage

Malewane Lodge first opened in 1999 following a vision by founders Liz and Phil Biden to create a timeless luxury safari lodge.

It marked the beginning of Royal Malewane and The Royal Portfolio, which today includes The Silo Hotel in Cape Town, La Residence in Franschhoek, Birkenhead House in Hermanus and Royal Malewane's collection of safari lodges and villas in the Greater Kruger National Park.

"As Malewane Lodge enters an exciting new chapter, we have undertaken a thoughtful refurbishment that honours its remarkable heritage while reimagining the lodge for the future.

"We have sought to preserve the unmistakable classic safari style and relaxed atmosphere our guests have loved for more than 25 years, while introducing the refined comforts and modern amenities today's travellers expect. We are delighted to welcome guests back to a beautifully refreshed Malewane Lodge," said Matt Biden, CEO of The Royal Portfolio.