Satsa conference 2026 puts tourism growth and AI in focus

The programme for Satsa Conference 2026 is taking shape, with organisers confirming the first discussion sessions and speakers ahead of the annual gathering of Southern Africa's inbound tourism industry. The conference takes place in Cape Town from 19 to 21 August under the theme Eduze Kwam | Staan My By.

This year's conference will explore some of the biggest opportunities and challenges facing the tourism sector, including destination competitiveness, leadership, conservation, market growth and artificial intelligence.

Delegates can also expect discussions on geographic spread, trade readiness, tourism demand and industry collaboration as businesses navigate an evolving global travel landscape.

SanParks and conservation

One of the headline sessions will mark SANParks at 100, bringing together Satsa vice-chairperson Rachel Nxele, SanParks chief executive officer Hapiloe Sello, SanParks Kruger managing executive Oscar Mthimkhulu and Wild Wings Safaris managing director Onne Vegter.

The discussion will examine the role SanParks has played in conservation and tourism over the past century, while looking ahead at biodiversity protection, visitor access, infrastructure, community impact and future growth.

Conservation will also feature in a session on the Kruger Rhino Renaissance Foundation, where Rhino Africa chief executive officer David Ryan, Motsamayi Tourism Group chief executive officer Jerry Mabena and Londolozi co-founder David Varty will discuss how conservation, tourism and community development can work together to support rhino recovery.

Destination growth

Regional tourism development will also be on the agenda through sessions examining the Panorama Route, the Eastern Cape and the tourism potential of northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The programme will explore how destinations can strengthen their competitiveness, expand tourism offerings and attract greater visitor demand while supporting regional economic growth.

Other sessions will examine leadership during times of crisis, the impact of global events on travel, changing air connectivity and opportunities to diversify tourism markets.

According to Satsa, additional speakers and programme details will be announced in the lead-up to the conference.