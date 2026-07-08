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Africa Tourism Leadership Forum returns with focus on intra-African travel
Hosted by the Limpopo Provincial Government through the Limpopo Tourism Agency in partnership with Africa Tourism Partners (ATP), the forum will take place at Meropa Casino and Entertainment World under the theme Africa Connects™.
Travel connectivity and investment in focus
The three-day forum will focus on accelerating intra-African travel, addressing connectivity barriers and unlocking tourism and hospitality investment through Special Economic Zones (SEZs).
Delegates are expected to include African tourism ministers, destination marketers, investors and hospitality leaders, with discussions centred on strengthening collaboration and growing the continent's tourism economy.
Masterclasses, networking and policy discussions planned
The programme will feature the Africa MICE and Grading Masterclass, business-to-business networking sessions, the Africa Tourism Leadership Awards and policy-focused deal rooms aimed at advancing tourism development and investment across Africa.
Organisers say the forum will provide a platform for both established industry leaders and emerging tourism entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, build partnerships and support the growth of the continent's tourism sector.