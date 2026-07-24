IDC seeks equity partner for Mozambican luxury island resort

South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has issued a call for expressions of interest (EOI) from potential strategic equity partners to support the completion, commercial launch, and ongoing operations of Project Lux-Isle, an ultra-luxury resort development off the coast of north-eastern Mozambique.

Source: Carlos Jamaica via Pexels

The development is managed by Lux-Isle, a Mozambican entity founded in 2001 specifically to establish a private luxury destination within the Topuito Isles, situated off the Moma District in Nampula Province.

Resort footprint

The proposed five-star, 60-key hospitality project is spread across two prime locations: Caldeira Island, covering 13.5 hectares, and Nejovo Island, spanning 6.74 hectares.

The site was selected for its year-round warm waters, stable climatic conditions, and regional accessibility. Proximity to Nampula—Mozambique’s third-largest city—gives the development direct access to international airport facilities and regional supporting infrastructure, alongside local cultural experiences and offshore marine activities.

Partner requirements

The IDC is searching for an operationally focused Strategic Equity Partner (SEP) with the necessary financial scale and industry experience to drive the luxury resort through its final development phase into long-term commercial viability.

The selected partner will be expected to assist with funding requirements, operational execution, and positioning the property within the global high-end tourism market.

Submission timeline

Interested operational partners must submit their written EOI documentation directly to the IDC by 14 August 2026 at 5pm.

Submissions, project queries, and technical detail requests are currently being handled by the IDC's project deal team.

More information here.