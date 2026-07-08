How food tourism is fuelling KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa's travel boom

Food is becoming a defining factor in how travellers choose their destinations, placing culinary tourism firmly on the global travel agenda. For KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and South Africa, this growing appetite for authentic culinary experiences presents an opportunity to showcase rich cultural heritage while strengthening tourism, local businesses and economic growth.

Source: Supplied | Shireen Eraman, Tourism Academic Programme Leader, Mancosa.

Globally, travellers are increasingly making decisions based on what they can eat as much as what they can see. Studies suggest that the majority of tourists now explore a destination's food and drink offerings before booking their trips, signalling a decisive shift toward immersive, experience-driven travel.

This trend has not gone unnoticed in South Africa, where the tourism industry is evolving rapidly to meet demand through innovation, policy development, and targeted investment.

South Africa's tourism sector itself is on a steady upward trajectory. The country has seen strong growth in international arrivals in recent years, reflecting a resilient post-pandemic recovery and renewed global confidence. This resurgence creates fertile ground for niche segments such as gastronomic tourism to flourish, particularly as destinations compete to stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

At its core, gastronomic tourism is about more than just food; it is about storytelling. It connects visitors with the culture, heritage, and traditions of local communities while creating economic opportunities and promoting social cohesion.

In a country as diverse as South Africa, this translates into a rich tapestry of culinary experiences, from indigenous ingredients and traditional cooking methods to globally influenced fusion cuisine.

KZN's culinary a competitive edge

KwaZulu-Natal, in particular, is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this trend. The province's culinary identity is shaped by a vibrant blend of Zulu traditions, Indian heritage, and colonial influences, resulting in a food culture that is both distinctive and deeply rooted in history.

Signature dishes such as bunny chow, kota, shisanyama, and richly spiced curries have already gained growing international recognition, drawing visitors into a deeper sensory experience of South Africa's culinary landscape.

Each dish tells a story of culture, heritage, and community, offering an authentic taste of place that resonates strongly with modern travellers in search of immersive, meaningful, and unforgettable experiences.

Recent developments in KZN's tourism landscape further strengthen its potential as a gastronomic hub. The province has experienced a notable increase in visitor numbers, supported by improved connectivity, growing confidence in the destination, and renewed investment in tourism infrastructure. This influx of travellers translates directly into increased demand for diverse food experiences, from fine dining establishments to bustling street food markets and community-based culinary tours.

Experiential tourism drive local communities

Importantly, the growth of gastronomic tourism in KZN is not happening in isolation; it is supported by broader industry trends and strategic initiatives. One of the most significant of these is the growing emphasis on local sourcing and sustainability.

Tourism establishments are increasingly prioritising locally produced ingredients, enhancing authenticity while supporting local farmers, suppliers, and small businesses. This shift not only enriches the visitor experience but also contributes to more inclusive and sustainable economic development.

Another defining trend is the rise of experiential tourism. Today's travellers are not content with simply dining at a restaurant; they want to understand the story behind the food. This has led to the growth of immersive experiences such as township food tours, cooking classes, and farm-to-table dining.

These offerings allow visitors to engage directly with local communities, transforming food into a powerful medium for cultural exchange and connection.

In KZN, this experiential approach holds particular significance. Township dining experiences provide insight into everyday life and local traditions, while traditional Zulu culinary experiences offer a window into indigenous knowledge systems and heritage practices. These interactions deepen the tourism experience, creating lasting impressions that go far beyond the plate.

Technology and sustainability reshape food tourism

Technology is also playing a transformative role in shaping gastronomic tourism. Social media platforms and digital content have amplified the visibility of South African cuisine, enabling chefs, food entrepreneurs, and destinations to reach global audiences.

A single viral food video or online review can spark international interest, positioning local dishes as must-try experiences. Even virtual culinary tours, popularised during the pandemic, continue to influence travel decisions by giving potential visitors a preview of what awaits them.

At a national level, the integration of gastronomy into tourism strategies is gaining momentum. Policy frameworks aimed at developing and promoting food tourism are helping to align stakeholders, drive investment, and ensure that the benefits of tourism are more widely distributed. These efforts are particularly important in rural and underserved areas, where gastronomic tourism can create jobs, support small enterprises, and preserve cultural heritage.

Food tourism creates opportunities beyond the plate

Economic trends are further reinforcing the growth of this sector. As travel costs rise globally, there is a noticeable shift toward domestic and regional travel, with tourists seeking high-value experiences closer to home.

In South Africa, this has translated into increased interest in local destinations such as KZN, where diverse cultural and culinary offerings can be experienced without the high costs associated with international travel. Food tourism fits seamlessly into this model, offering rich, authentic experiences at relatively accessible price points.

Events and festivals also play a crucial role in driving gastronomic tourism. Food festivals, cultural celebrations, and culinary showcases act as powerful magnets for visitors, drawing attention to local cuisine while stimulating economic activity.

In KZN, the alignment of food with cultural and heritage events enhances the province's appeal, creating dynamic experiences that combine flavour, tradition, and entertainment.

Positive outlook despite challenges

Despite its immense promise, the sector does face challenges. Infrastructure limitations, skills gaps, and the need for consistent quality standards remain key concerns. Additionally, more cohesive and strategic marketing is needed to position South Africa as a leading global destination for food tourism.

Yet, the outlook remains overwhelmingly positive. South Africa's culinary diversity, combined with its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, provides a strong foundation for growth. By embracing global trends such as sustainability, experiential travel, and digital innovation, the country is well-positioned to elevate its status in the international tourism arena.

For KwaZulu-Natal, the opportunity is particularly compelling. By leveraging its unique culinary identity, investing in local talent, and promoting authentic experiences, the province can unlock new pathways for economic development and community empowerment.

Supporting food entrepreneurs, enhancing skills development, and strengthening partnerships across the tourism value chain will be critical to sustaining this momentum.

Ultimately, gastronomic tourism goes far beyond simply satisfying hunger; it is about forging meaningful connections through food. It invites travellers to discover a destination through its flavours, to engage with the people who craft them, and to uncover the stories, traditions, and histories embedded in every dish.

In South Africa, and particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, the foundations for a world-class culinary tourism offering are already firmly in place, rich with authenticity, diversity, and cultural depth.

As the tourism industry continues to evolve, one thing is increasingly clear: the future of travel is defined as much by what is served on the plate as by what is experienced on the itinerary.

In this emerging landscape, South Africa is not just participating; it is confidently positioning itself as a destination where food becomes memory, and every meal tells a story as rich, diverse, and unforgettable as the country itself.