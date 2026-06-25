Golden Shield Heritage Awards open nominations for 13th edition

The National Heritage Council (NHC) has opened nominations for the 13th annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards (GOSHA), inviting the public to recognise those contributing to the preservation and promotion of South Africa’s heritage.

Honouring heritage work across sectors

The awards recognise individuals, institutions and communities working to protect, interpret and conserve South Africa’s cultural and natural heritage.

They highlight contributions ranging from grassroots initiatives to institutional programmes that keep heritage relevant and accessible.

Eligibility for nomination

Nominations are open to members of the public, heritage practitioners, organisations, academic institutions and community groups. The closing date for the nomination is Friday, 14 August 2026.

Nominees must demonstrate measurable impact in areas such as preservation, education, research, promotion or conservation.

Categories of recognition

This year’s categories reflect the range of work across the sector:

Preferred Heritage Destination (provincial and national)



Young Heritage Activist



Voice of Heritage



Heritage Journalism



Corporate Heritage Management



Liberation Heritage Steward



Heritage Education



Heritage Social Media Influencer



National Living Treasure

These categories recognise both long-standing custodians of heritage and emerging digital voices shaping how heritage stories are shared.

As heritage practice evolves in a digital environment, the GOSHA awards aim to safeguard cultural memory, historical narratives and indigenous knowledge.

They also reflect a broader shift toward more inclusive storytelling across communities and disciplines.

Submitting a nomination

Nomination forms are available via the National Heritage Council website.

Download the form here.

For enquiries, email az.gro.chn@ahsog or call (012) 748 3910.