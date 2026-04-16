Toyota Gaming Engine returns to Comic Con Cape Town 2026

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has announced the renewal of its partnership with Comic Con Cape Town 2026 as official event partner, reinforcing its long-term commitment to connecting with digitally engaged audiences through innovation, gaming and experiential marketing.

Image supplied

Comic Con Cape Town 2026 takes place from 30 April to 3 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, bringing together fans of pop culture, gaming, e-sports and digital entertainment for one of South Africa’s largest fan experiences.

Now in its fifth consecutive year, Toyota’s partnership with Comic Con Cape Town has evolved from traditional event sponsorship into a strategic platform focused on youth culture, competitive gaming and digital lifestyle communities.

Toyota Gaming Engine returns

At the centre of Toyota’s presence is the Toyota Gaming Engine (TTGE), the brand’s flagship esports and gaming platform designed to make competitive gaming more accessible, inclusive and engaging for players of all levels.

At Comic Con Cape Town 2026, TTGE will once again host a fully interactive stand featuring free-to-play tournaments and Mini Cup competitions across popular titles including EA FC, Street Fighter, Clash Royale, Subway Surfers and Brawlhalla. Participants will compete daily for incentives, including R6 000 in shopping vouchers.

Image supplied

“At Toyota South Africa Motors, we are focused on building meaningful connections with the next generation of South Africans by aligning with the platforms and communities that shape their passions and digital lives,” said Tasneem Lorgat, GM: Marketing Communications at Toyota South Africa Motors.

“Our continued partnership with Comic Con Cape Town allows us to move beyond brand visibility into sustained engagement, using gaming and esports as a strategic channel to build long-term relevance, affinity and innovation-led perception for the Toyota brand.”

Blending mobility, e-sports and entertainment

Through TTGE, Toyota continues to position itself at the intersection of mobility, technology and entertainment. The platform delivers structured esports formats and entry-level competitive experiences that reduce barriers to participation while enabling high-impact audience engagement at scale.

A key crowd favourite, the TTGE Gran Turismo Musical Chairs activation, will return to the main stage. The fast-paced, tag-team racing experience runs daily for 30 minutes and positions sim racing as a spectator-friendly gateway into both competitive gaming and motorsport culture.

Digital storytelling and fan engagement

Adding to the experience, entertainer Carpo More will serve as the face and voice of TTGE, driving live engagement at the stand while amplifying Toyota’s presence across digital and social platforms. His role supports Toyota’s broader strategy of integrating on-site activations with always-on digital storytelling.

Beyond competition, TTGE will reward fan participation through branded merchandise, hourly Bluetooth speaker giveaways, and exclusive Toyota x Comic Con Cape Town 2026 limited-edition merchandise, designed by renowned artist Johnny Allison.

Social-first photo wall activations will further extend engagement beyond the event floor, with attendees standing a chance to win a share of R20 000 in shopping vouchers.

Strengthening long-term cultural relevance

Through its continued partnership with Comic Con Cape Town, TSAM is positioning TTGE as a long-term engagement platform designed to build relevance among younger, digitally active audiences.

By combining e-sports, entertainment and immersive brand experiences, Toyota aims to deepen cultural connection and strengthen brand affinity in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Tournament registrations for Comic Con Cape Town 2026 are now open.