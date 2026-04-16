Clicks opens 800th pharmacy, strengthening national healthcare access

Health and beauty retailer Clicks Group has marked a significant milestone in its national expansion strategy with the opening of its 800th pharmacy, reinforcing its commitment to improving access to affordable healthcare across South Africa.

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The latest store, located at the Klein Karoo Agri Centre in Oudtshoorn, brings a full-service pharmacy offering to the local community, combining professional healthcare advice, prescription medication, and a wide range of health, beauty and wellness products in a single, convenient destination.

The milestone underscores Clicks’ continued investment in expanding its pharmacy footprint, particularly in regional and underserved areas where access to reliable healthcare services remains a priority.

By integrating retail convenience with healthcare delivery, the group is positioning itself as a key player in bridging accessibility gaps within the country’s broader healthcare ecosystem.

According to Bongiwe Ntuli, group executive for Clicks Retailers, the expansion is rooted in a customer-first approach rather than growth alone.

“Reaching our 800th pharmacy is a proud moment for Clicks, but what matters most is what it means for the Oudtshoorn community. This pharmacy represents our commitment to being there for customers every day – offering trusted advice, affordable medication and care they can rely on,” she said.

The new location reflects a broader retail trend where pharmacy-led models are becoming increasingly central to community-based healthcare delivery.

As demand for accessible, cost-effective healthcare solutions grows, retailers like Clicks are leveraging their national footprint to bring essential services closer to where people live and work.