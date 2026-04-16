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    Clicks opens 800th pharmacy, strengthening national healthcare access

    Health and beauty retailer Clicks Group has marked a significant milestone in its national expansion strategy with the opening of its 800th pharmacy, reinforcing its commitment to improving access to affordable healthcare across South Africa.
    16 Apr 2026
    16 Apr 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The latest store, located at the Klein Karoo Agri Centre in Oudtshoorn, brings a full-service pharmacy offering to the local community, combining professional healthcare advice, prescription medication, and a wide range of health, beauty and wellness products in a single, convenient destination.

    The milestone underscores Clicks’ continued investment in expanding its pharmacy footprint, particularly in regional and underserved areas where access to reliable healthcare services remains a priority.

    By integrating retail convenience with healthcare delivery, the group is positioning itself as a key player in bridging accessibility gaps within the country’s broader healthcare ecosystem.

    According to Bongiwe Ntuli, group executive for Clicks Retailers, the expansion is rooted in a customer-first approach rather than growth alone.

    “Reaching our 800th pharmacy is a proud moment for Clicks, but what matters most is what it means for the Oudtshoorn community. This pharmacy represents our commitment to being there for customers every day – offering trusted advice, affordable medication and care they can rely on,” she said.

    The new location reflects a broader retail trend where pharmacy-led models are becoming increasingly central to community-based healthcare delivery.

    As demand for accessible, cost-effective healthcare solutions grows, retailers like Clicks are leveraging their national footprint to bring essential services closer to where people live and work.

    Read more: Clicks pharmacy, Clicks, Clicks Group
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