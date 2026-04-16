Woodlands Dairy targets modern consumers with First Choice Custard rebrand

Woodlands Dairy is repositioning its First Choice Custard with a bold new look and an enhanced recipe, signalling a strategic move to stay relevant with increasingly discerning South African consumers.

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The refreshed packaging introduces a cleaner, more contemporary design that shifts away from cluttered visuals to a more confident, premium aesthetic.

Built around the brand’s “More Good” positioning, the new packs feature flat, vibrant colours, a stronger typographic treatment, and more indulgent food imagery designed to boost appetite appeal and stand out on the shelf.

According to brand manager Marilee Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen, the redesign is a direct response to changing shopper expectations. As consumers become more value-driven, they are also demanding better quality and clearer product communication.

The updated design prioritises simplicity and emotional connection, replacing functional cues with a more engaging “Great New Taste!” message, while retaining key brand assets like the signature ribbon for recognition.





Beyond aesthetics, the product itself has been refined. Subtle improvements to the custard’s formulation aim to deliver a more indulgent taste, reinforcing its positioning as an accessible everyday treat without compromising on affordability.

The 'Live Soft Moment ' campaign

Supporting the relaunch is the 'Live Soft Moment ' campaign, which taps into the growing cultural relevance of the 'soft life' mindset — a shift towards prioritising comfort, joy, and small everyday pleasures.

Rather than focusing on traditional product-led messaging, the campaign positions First Choice Custard as a companion to real-life South African moments, from load shedding frustrations to traffic delays. The creative approach reframes these challenges through a lens of comfort and relatability, encouraging consumers to find moments of sweetness in everyday life.

This dual strategy, combining a refreshed visual identity with culturally resonant storytelling, reflects a broader shift in FMCG marketing, where brands are increasingly balancing functional value with emotional connection.

Available in multiple pack sizes across major retailers and online platforms, First Choice Custard’s relaunch underscores how even established pantry staples can evolve to meet modern consumer expectations, proving that sometimes, small changes can deliver meaningful impact both on shelf and in the minds of shoppers.