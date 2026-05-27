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    First Choice expands dairy range with Velvet Milkshake variants

    The First Choice Velvet Flavoured Dairy Dessert range has grown with the introduction of First Choice Velvet Milkshake, a convenient ready-to-drink format.
    27 May 2026
    27 May 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    According to Marilee Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen, brand manager at Woodlands Dairy and First Choice, the new product was developed in response to strong consumer demand identified through retail partnerships.

    “Together with our retail partners, we saw an opportunity to extend the iconic Velvet brand into a milkshake that delivers the same premium, indulgent experience in a new, convenient format.”

    Crafted with full cream milk, Velvet Milkshake delivers a thick, smooth texture with balanced, dessert-inspired flavour profiles. When shaken, it forms a light foam for a café-style experience, while its higher fat content enhances richness and delivers a fuller, more satisfying taste.

    “Consumer insights highlighted growing demand for everyday indulgence, revealing a gap for a richer, more decadent ready-to-drink option in the category,” Van Nieuwenhuizen explains.

    “Designed for those seeking affordable luxury, the milkshake appeals to a wide audience – from individuals craving a treat to families looking for something comforting, convenient and easy to enjoy.”

    The range launches in three classic flavours – Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry – with potential for future extensions that align with the Velvet brand’s indulgent DNA.

    “Velvet Milkshake strengthens the brand’s positioning by offering a versatile treat suited to multiple occasions – whether it’s a quick on-the-go pick-me-up, a sweet after-dinner reward, or something to share with family and friends,” Van Nieuwenhuizen concludes.

    First Choice Velvet Milkshake will be available at Checkers stores nationwide.

    Read more: First Choice, Marilee Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen
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