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    Red Star shines at MMA Smarties with 8 award wins for Heineken Beverages

    Red Star made a strong impression at the prestigious MMA Smarties 2026 Awards, taking home eight awards in total, including a highly sought-after gold for Real-Time Marketing for its Heineken UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign.
    Issued by Dentsu
    27 May 2026
    27 May 2026
    Red Star shines at MMA Smarties with 8 award wins for Heineken Beverages

    The wins also include four silver and three bronze awards across categories spanning E-Commerce Marketing Excellence, Design and Customer User Experience, AI-Powered Data Insights and Contextual Marketing, Retail Media Excellence, and Instant Impact. Together, these recognitions reflect the agency’s strength across strategy, creativity, data, and performance.

    The highlight of the evening was the gold-winning Heineken UCL campaign, which stood out in a highly competitive Real-Time Marketing category. Built around live match moments, the campaign combined smart data signals with agile, contextual storytelling to deliver timely and relevant messaging that resonated with football fans and strengthened brand connection in real time.

    Red Star shines at MMA Smarties with 8 award wins for Heineken Beverages

    This body of work highlights Red Star’s ability to bring together creativity, technology, and insight to deliver marketing that not only captures attention but drives meaningful impact. It also speaks to the strong partnerships the agency continues to build with its clients, with Heineken serving as a key example of what can be achieved through close collaboration and a shared commitment to innovation.

    Bradley Hall, managing partner of Red Star, said: “This is a proud moment for our team and a reflection of the talent and ambition within Red Star. Taking gold for the Heineken UCL campaign shows what’s possible when creativity, technology and collaboration come together at speed.”

    Red Star shines at MMA Smarties with 8 award wins for Heineken Beverages

    Andrea Quaye, marketing director for Heineken Beverages, said: "Our partnership with Dentsu Red Star continues to unlock new ways to connect with audiences in meaningful and timely ways. The Heineken UCL campaign is a great example of how real-time marketing, powered by smart data and insight, can elevate brand relevance and engagement. We’re incredibly proud of this recognition and the collaborative effort behind it."

    These awards mark a proud milestone for the Red Star team and reinforce the agency’s position as a leader in modern, data-driven marketing. As the industry continues to evolve, the agency remains focused on pushing boundaries, delivering results, and helping brands connect with audiences in more meaningful and impactful ways.

    Read more: Dentsu, Andrea Quaye, Smarties Awards, Bradley Hall
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    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
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