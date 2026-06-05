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    IProspect SA celebrates multiple wins at MMA Smarties SA 2026

    Multiple wins at the 2026 MMA Smarties South Africa Awards have placed iProspect South Africa firmly in the spotlight, recognising work that is redefining how brands earn attention.
    Issued by Dentsu
    5 Jun 2026
    5 Jun 2026
    IProspect SA celebrates multiple wins at MMA Smarties SA 2026

    The agency secured recognition across multiple categories:

    • Gold in Advanced Technologies Marketing for Castle Milk Stout: Songs to Savour
    • Silver in Cross Digital Media Marketing for Castle Lite Cold Compass
    • Bronze in Omnichannel Marketing for Flying Fish: Billboard in Your Backyard.

    These wins highlight iProspect South Africa’s commitment to creating marketing that people actively choose to engage with, transforming passive consumption into purposeful interaction.

    Chantel Harrison, managing director at iProspect South Africa, commented: “We strongly believe that people don’t owe brands their attention; you have to earn it. These awards reinforce that belief and reflect the work we’re doing to create campaigns that are not only innovative but genuinely engaging and valuable to audiences. We’re incredibly proud of our teams, our clients, and the partnerships that made these results possible.”

    The winning campaigns for brands including Castle Lite, Castle Milk Stout, and Flying Fish demonstrate iProspect’s ability to integrate data, media, and creativity to deliver work that resonates in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

    This milestone coincides with iProspect’s 30-year global anniversary. “Being part of iProspect’s 30-year global legacy is something we can all be proud of,” Harrison added. “Here in South Africa, we continue to build on that foundation, with a clear ambition to do great things in our market and deliver meaningful impact for our clients.”

    Further cementing its leadership in the industry, iProspect South Africa recently achieved the number two position in the RECMA report, highlighting the strength of its integrated offering and collaborative culture. “Achieving the number two ranking in the RECMA report shows what’s possible when we come together as one team. It’s a reflection of our shared ambition and the momentum we’re building.”

    IProspect South Africa extends its gratitude to its teams, clients, and partners for their role in delivering award-winning work and looks ahead to building on this momentum.

    Read more: Dentsu, iProspect South Africa, Chantel Harrison
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    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
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