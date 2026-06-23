Mzansi’s creator economy has a barrier problem. FoneYam is removing it

South Africa does not have a talent problem. It has an access problem. In a creator economy worth billions, where content drives culture and culture drives commerce, too many young South Africans are still trying to build something real with limited tools, limited access and no clear pathway to scale.

From Amapiano and fashion to comedy, gaming and township storytelling, creators have become some of South Africa's most influential cultural voices. Yet while audiences continue to grow, many young creators remain excluded from the commercial opportunities their influence creates.

Recognising this gap, FoneYam has partnered with the Dentsu School of Influence powered by CSA to help unlock the next generation of digital entrepreneurs and create new pathways into South Africa's rapidly expanding creator economy.

Launching during Youth Month, the programme aims to shift the conversation from likes and followers to long-term commercial value, equipping creators with the skills needed to transform influence into enterprise.

For many aspiring creators, the challenge is not talent or ambition. It is access - to technology, industry networks, mentorship and opportunity. And in today's creator economy, access to technology is no longer a luxury. It is infrastructure.

FoneYam, a smartphone rental offering available at retail giants PEP and Ackermans, was created to make smartphone ownership more accessible through flexible and affordable solutions. Through this partnership, the brand is extending that commitment by helping young creators access opportunities within the digital economy.

From creator to entrepreneur

At the heart of the programme is "One Big Week", an intensive creator accelerator where participants gain exposure to industry leaders, live business challenges and real-world brand engagement. The objective is simple: to help creators build sustainable businesses around their influence.

"South Africa's creator economy represents one of the country's most exciting opportunities for youth employment and entrepreneurship," says Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa. "Through the Dentsu School of Influence, we are giving young creators access to the skills, mentorship and opportunities required to build sustainable careers."

Adds Davin Phillips, executive director and partner at CSA.global: "South Africa has no shortage of creative talent. What has been missing is the infrastructure to help that talent scale. This programme is about helping creators turn cultural influence into commercial opportunity and building careers, not just content."

As South Africa continues to search for innovative solutions to youth unemployment, the Dentsu School of Influence powered by CSA demonstrates how the creator economy can become a meaningful driver of economic opportunity.

With the selection process complete, the next cohort of creators is about to enter one of South Africa’s most intensive creator incubators and, more importantly, one that is designed not just to launch content, but to build careers.

Follow the journey:

Instagram: @dentsu_sa | @csa.global

TikTok: @dentsu_sa

YouTube: @DENTSUCREATIVESA-t3g and @dentsussa792



