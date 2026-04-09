Spur and Ackermans brings back Design-a-Tee competition

Spur has once again partnered with Ackermans to spark imagination and creativity with the return of the Design-a-Tee competition, already receiving a strong response with close to 10,000 entries received.

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In today’s digital age, where children spend increasing amounts of time on tablets, TV, and YouTube, the joy of drawing and dreaming can sometimes fade away.

To reignite that spark, Spur and Ackermans have brought this initiative back to life for a second year.

By transforming the classic Spur colouring-in sheet into vibrant T-shirt designs, the initiative encourages kids to explore their imagination, express themselves, and participate in the creator economy. Together, they are inspiring a new generation of young creators to bring their ideas to life through imagination and design.





Here’s how to enter

Grab a Design-a-Tee colouring-in page from any Ackermans or Spur nationwide

Design your tee masterpiece

Ask a parent or guardian to upload and enter the design using the details on the colouring-in page



Entries close on Wednesday, 15 April 2026. Four winners, two girls and two boys, will see their designs transformed into stylish T-shirts, which will be sold during Heritage Month in September 2026.

These young creators will also be featured across Spur and Ackermans' channels.

Vuyo Henda, chief marketing officer at Spur Corp, says, “As children increasingly spend their time online, opportunities for hands-on, heartfelt creativity often take a backseat. To support even more young creators, Spur is committed to rekindling their inventiveness for a second consecutive year.

This initiative invites young explorers to transform the familiar Spur colouring sheet into bold, wearable art, encouraging them to use their imagination, express their individuality, and participate in the growing creator economy. It is a cheerful celebration of creativity, childhood, and community - one that involves the whole family.”

“At Ackermans, we are always looking for ways to bring value to life for our customers and joy to life for kids, and what better way to do that than through Design-a-Tee,” says Bronwyn Pretorius, chief marketing officer at Ackermans.

“It is a fun and meaningful way for children to express themselves while giving families something creative to enjoy together. We have loved seeing the response so far, and there is no better time than the school holidays for even more kids to get involved.”