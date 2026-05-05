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    MMA South Africa's Grand Jury 2026 reflects modern marketing leadership

    The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) South Africa has named a distinguished, CMO-only panel for its 2026 MMA Grand Jury. The panel will select the industry’s highest accolades at this year’s Smarties Awards; Brand of the Year, Agency of the Year, and Best in Show, awarded to the most impactful campaign of the 2026 Smarties.
    5 May 2026
    5 May 2026
    MMA Grand Jury comprises some of the top marketers in the country who will determine the Brand of the Year, Agency of the Year, and Best in Show (Image supplied)
    MMA Grand Jury comprises some of the top marketers in the country who will determine the Brand of the Year, Agency of the Year, and Best in Show (Image supplied)

    The Gala Awards Ceremony takes place on Thursday, 21 May in Sandton, Johannesburg.

    The 2026 MMA Grand Jury

    Bringing together a formidable cross-industry perspective, the jury reflects the scale, influence, and commercial responsibility of modern marketing leadership in South Africa.

    • Bronwyn Pretorius, chief marketing officer, Ackermans
    • Karla Levick, chief marketing officer, Takealot
    • Beyers van der Merwe, chief marketing officer, Pep
    • John Bradshaw, chief marketing officer, Spar
    • Vilosha Soni, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo
    • Dudu Mokholo, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard
    • Diana Springer, head of group brand and marketing, Standard Bank
    • Luisa Mazinter, chief growth officer, Mesh Trade

    This CMO-led jury underscores the Smarties’ commitment to recognising marketing that drives measurable business impact, with decisions grounded in real-world accountability for growth, brand equity, and transformation.

    The benchmark for marketing effectiveness

    “This year’s hand-picked Grand Jury brings invaluable global perspectives and local expertise to the judging of this year’s most coveted Smarties Awards categories.

    "By placing final judgement in the hands of those who operate at the intersection of strategy, creativity, and commercial performance, MMA reinforces the Smarties as the benchmark for marketing effectiveness in our region,” says Sarah Utermark, MMA regional director, SSA & South Africa.

    The 2026 Smarties Awards will spotlight the work, brands, and agencies redefining what it means to deliver business-driving marketing in South Africa.

    MMA NEXT! Conference 2026 and CMO AI Transformation Summit SSA

    The announcement comes ahead of two key MMA South Africa gatherings in May 2026.

    On 20 May 2026, MMA South Africa will host the invitation-only CMO AI Transformation Summit SSA at Inanda Polo Club, Sandton, in partnership with Artefact, Google and Welcome Tomorrow, bringing together CMOs and senior marketing leaders to explore The Future of Marketing in the Agentic Era.

    Request Invitation: here

    On 21 May 2026, MMA South Africa opens the MMA NEXT! Conference 2026 with NEXT! in Brand as Performance: The Power of Brand in Driving Growth at The Polo Room, Inanda, Sandton, featuring keynote speaker Heidi Brauer, Brand Mama at Heidibeeee & Co.

    Special thanks to partners AppsFlyer, Rainmaker Media and TikTok.

    Register: here

    Read more: marketing, awards, Pep, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Ackermans, Spar, Pernod Ricard, PepsiCo, Agency Of The Year, marketing awards, Takealot, MMA SA, Khensani Nobanda, Best in Show, Sarah Utermark, Karla Levick, John Bradshaw, Diana Springer, Bronwyn Pretorius, Beyers van der Merwe, Vilosha Soni
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