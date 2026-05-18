South Africa
Lifestyle Food & Wine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)OnPoint PRMultiChoiceHeineken BeveragesSAMROEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    La Petite Ferme welcomes bold menu from new head chef Richard Carstens

    Ruth CooperBy Ruth Cooper
    18 May 2026
    18 May 2026
    La Petite Ferme, in Franschhoek, recently welcomed a new head chef to their kitchen. Chef Richard Castens joins the team and has introduced a bold new menu, featuring modern French-style dishes showcasing local produce and inventive flavour twists.

    La Petite Ferme, certainly award-winning just for its location, is perched on the slopes of Oliphants Pass and the Middagkrans Mountain Range.

    The historic 5-star boutique hotel and award-winning restaurant offer sweeping, majestic views of the Franschhoek Valley both inside and out.

    La Petite Ferme welcomes bold menu from new head chef Richard Carstens
    La Petite Ferme welcomes bold menu from new head chef Richard Carstens

    On arrival, a delicious breadboard of warm buns, biltong butter and succulent droëwors is offered. Followed by an amuse bouche of sushi rice, salmon and yuzu, while a palate cleanser of amasi strawberry sorbet is served between courses.

    These touches immediately signal and reinforce the start and continuation of an exciting culinary journey, expertly guided by Chef Richard Castens himself.

    The award-winning chef comes to La Petite Ferme from his celebrated role as Chef Patron at Arkeste by Richard Carstens, located on the Chamonix Wine Estate in Franschhoek.

    Career milestones include eight years as executive cheff at Tokara Restaurant in Stellenbosch. Before that, Carstens worked at acclaimed establishments including Lynton Hall, Le Provençal, Bijoux and NOVA. He has been recognised as Chef of the Year and featured in Condé Nast Traveller.

    Chef Richard Carstens
    Chef Richard Carstens

    Menu highlights include the utterly sumptuous starter of butter-poached mussels in a plate-lickable ginger broth. Oven-roasted cherry tomatoes, shaved baby marrow and microgreens offer bright bursts of acidity and flavour, perfectly complementing the earthy, briny mussels.

    La Petite Ferme welcomes bold menu from new head chef Richard Carstens
    La Petite Ferme welcomes bold menu from new head chef Richard Carstens

    Other noteworthy starters include the vegetarian option of crispy maize-crusted pickled artichoke, topped with sunflower seeds, Jersey milk feta, edamame and a velvety Chardonnay crème.

    The bobotie-spiced tartare with yoghurt, pickled onion, macadamia, cured yolk and curry oil showcases a South African riff on a classic, well-loved French dish.

    For mains, classic French dishes such as fillet with a red wine jus and crispy pommes anna and chicken ballotine with polenta, mushrooms and sherry sauce are all up for selection.

    La Petite Ferme welcomes bold menu from new head chef Richard Carstens
    La Petite Ferme welcomes bold menu from new head chef Richard Carstens

    The South African twist comes in the form of an incredibly succulent springbok loin with the fluffiest and richest Robuchon pommes (mashed potatoes) and mange tout.

    The vegetarian option features oyster mushroom, buckwheat, spinach and truffle sauce.

    Desserts do not disappoint, with the standout dish featuring a riot of unique flavours and textures. Gorgonzola forward ice-cream might sound a little left field, but when expertly paired and tamed with soft beetroot, shards of melt-in-your-mouth meringue and roasty honeycomb, a truly exciting and delicious plate of food is created.

    It’s no wonder that this particular dessert has become a signature dish from Chef Carstens, and the use of gorgonzola ice-cream praised and adopted by chefs from around the world.

    La Petite Ferme welcomes bold menu from new head chef Richard Carstens
    La Petite Ferme welcomes bold menu from new head chef Richard Carstens

    If your dessert palate leans more towards the traditional, the classically French caramelised apple sorbet with crisp puff pastry layers and a rich brandy parfait should happily suffice.

    Each course is thoughtfully paired with some of the award-winning La Petite Ferme estate wines.

    Bravo, Chef Carstens, what a wonderful debut at La Petite Ferme!

    Reservations for the new menu are now being accepted at az.oc.emrefetitepal@noitpecer.

    www.lapetiteferme.co.za

    Read more: Ruth Cooper, La Petite Ferme
    Share this article

    About Ruth Cooper

    Ruth is the production manager at Bizcommunity. moc.ytinummoczib@htur
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz