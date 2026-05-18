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    AI, global uncertainty to top talks at Southern Africa’s leading cyber security event

    Geopolitical uncertainty and AI’s impact on the security landscape are expected to top the agenda when over 1,000 cybersecurity stakeholders gather for the annual ITWeb Security Summit in Johannesburg next month.
    Issued by ITP Communications
    18 May 2026
    18 May 2026
    AI, global uncertainty to top talks at Southern Africa&#x2019;s leading cyber security event

    The ITWeb Security Summit, renowned as the must-attend gathering for Southern African cybersecurity professionals, will this year deep dive into a range of new threats impacting organisational resilience. Under the theme ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the event will explore the changing environment and challenging new issues cybersecurity professionals face.

    With the agenda driven by an exceptional advisory board, a key trend to be explored this year is AI, with speakers outlining issues such as deep fake identity threats, how threat actors are using AI now, AI governance, and the role and ROI of AI in cybersecurity. Regulatory changes and cybersecurity regulation will also come under scrutiny, as will the latest insights into cyber resilience and the human element.

    In international keynote addresses, Joe Tidy, Cyber correspondent at BBC, will expose the rise of sophisticated teenage hacking gangs; Özgür Danisman, director of solution engineering, CEEMA at Cloudflare, will outline how to future-proof your AI strategy; and Glen Leonhard, Director of key management, Cryptomathic, will elaborate on why AI Is increasing cryptographic risk. Tobias Schroedel, IT security expert, computer expert on TV, author and first comedyhacker®, will speak on cybercriminals in the darknet: ransomware and how our data ends up online; and James Dyer, Head of Threat Intelligence at KnowBe4, will talk on ‘When reality lies: deepfakes and the evolution of phishing APT.’

    With sector-specific panel discussions over six tracks, and an exhibition area showcasing the latest in cybersecurity solutions from more than 80 vendors and solution providers, the ITWeb Security Summit also features the 10th annual Security Summit Hackathon and networking receptions. There is also a dedicated CISO programme and practical workshops focused on cyber resilience planning and security roadmaps.
    The programme features more than 90 speakers, including leading local and international voices such as:

    • Allie Mellen, principal analyst at Forrester, on industry consolidation and what it means for security strategy
    • Stephen H. Campbell, CTO of the DISARM Foundation, on the merging of cyber and information warfare
    • Kerissa Varma, President: Women in Cybersecurity Southern Africa
    • Cheryl Modise, CISO, Telkom
    • Celia Mantshiyane, Group CISO, FirstRand
    • Xolani Lukhele, general manager: IT governance, risk and security, Transnet SOC Ltd
    • Alisha Sarabjeeth, head of information security, Mr Price Group
    • Dr Xolile Sibande, denior manager: information and cybersecurity, Auditor-General of South Africa
    • Ikes Dindar, head of security architecture and engineering, Absa Group
    • Suren Naidoo, Group CISO, Foschini Retail Group
    • Adele Jones, lead architect: information security and blockchain, Nedbank
    • Jason Jordaan, principal forensic analyst, DFIR Labs

    View the full agenda.

    Why attend

    For South African business, IT and cybersecurity leaders, the ITWeb Summit presents a unique opportunity to connect with the people and ideas shaping the future of cyber resilience, and see how peers are dealing with the growing pressures of enhancing cyber resilience in a complex environment.

    Delegates include:

    • Business executives and strategists
    • C-level IT decision-makers – CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and CDOs
    • Risk and compliance leaders
    • Cybersecurity practitioners, from operational to senior level

    The ITWeb Security Summit takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 2–4 June.

    Seats are filling fast - register today to secure your place.

    Read more: cyber resilience, AI Governance
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