KZN showed up big for the 22nd Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

KwaZulu-Natal once again demonstrated the power of community, culture, wellness, and partnership as thousands of walkers descended on Durban’s iconic beachfront for the 22nd edition of the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk.

The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk has firmly established itself as one of the province’s most anticipated lifestyle and experiential events - bringing together families, friends, corporates, community groups, fitness enthusiasts, and brands for a celebration of connection and proudly KZN spirit.

From the moment participants arrived at the three-day pack collection hosted at playTSOGO Globe, the energy surrounding the event was undeniable. The venue transformed into a vibrant engagement hub where sponsors and partners were able to connect directly with thousands of consumers through immersive activations, product experiences, competitions, entertainment, giveaways, and face-to-face interactions.

The pack collection once again highlighted the value of the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk as a premium engagement platform for brands looking to create meaningful consumer touchpoints ahead of event day. Walkers were welcomed into an exciting environment that blended entertainment, lifestyle, wellness, and retail experiences under one roof, reinforcing the strength of the partnership between East Coast Radio and Suncoast.

On event day itself, Durban’s promenade came alive from as early as 5am with music, dance, fitness activations, live entertainment, and presenter-led audience engagement across multiple event zones.

The event was also attended by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture,Mntomuhle Khawula, further underscoring the significance of the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk as one of the province’s key lifestyle and mass participation events.

At People’s Park, walkers were welcomed by East Coast Radio’s Styles Mbatha before energetic DJ sets, traditional Zulu dance performances, and warm-up sessions led by personal trainer Xoliswa Nkosi set the tone for the morning ahead.

The excitement continued at the start line where Darren Maule, Sky Tshabalala, and Carmen Reddy kept participants entertained before the official walk departures for both the 10km and 5km routes.

The event experience extended far beyond the start line, with multiple activation and entertainment zones spread across the route from uShaka Marine World to Moses Mabhida Stadium. Walkers encountered refreshment stations hosted by East Coast Radio presenters including Shaina Rae, Deon G, Danny Guselli, Sirshin Moodliar, Sam Cele and Carol Ofori, alongside live entertainment elements such as school brass bands, mascots, choirs, and interactive sponsor activations.

Partners and sponsors leveraged the scale and atmosphere of the event to engage consumers in creative and memorable ways. Activations included Amazon’s influencer-led experiences with Somizi Mhlongo, wellness and fitness engagements from Medshield, hydration stations from aQuelle, competition giveaways, prize activations from Suncoast and East Coast Radio, as well as audience-led interactive moments throughout the route and finish precinct.

The finish area at People’s Park delivered a festival-style atmosphere hosted by Tee Xaba and JSBU, featuring DJ sets, live performances by Lloyd Cele, fitness

demonstrations, sponsor giveaways, and major prize moments that kept walkers

engaged well beyond the finish line.

Importantly, the event also continued to showcase the meaningful impact of strategic partnerships in driving both community engagement and social impact. This year’s recipients of the event’s CSI contribution were Xcel Running Club, who received a donation of R200,000 in support of their ongoing community and youth development initiatives.

The collaboration between Suncoast and East Coast Radio once again proved the power of aligning two iconic KZN brands to create an event that not only entertains, but also drives tourism, foot traffic, brand visibility, and positive impact across the province.

Director of operations at Suncoast, Adam MacIntyre, reflected on the event:

“Wow, what a way to spend a Sunday morning. The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk was incredible, bringing families, friends and communities together in a vibrant and uplifting way. As headline sponsor, Suncoast is proud to partner with East Coast Radio in creating memories and meaningful experiences that connect people and celebrate Durban’s spirit. This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to supporting community-driven events that leave a lasting positive impact.”

East Coast Radio managing director, Mzuvele Mthethwa, added:

“From the start, on route all the way to the finish it has been such a superb day for us as a brand, our incredible partners at Suncoast, our community and of course the Xcel Running Club who are this year’s CSI recipients. It was a celebration of energy, unity and everything that makes KZN special.”

As the province reflects on another successful edition of the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk, one thing remains clear: KZN continues to show up in extraordinary fashion when community, entertainment, wellness, and partnership come together.

The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk remains more than an event - it is a celebration of the people, energy, and spirit that make KwaZulu-Natal truly special.



