It’s here! The 22nd Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk returns

KwaZulu-Natal, it’s time to come together and walk in each other’s shoes. The 22nd Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk returns on Sunday, 17 May 2026, along Durban’s iconic promenade, bringing thousands of walkers together for a day of fun, community, and connection.

25,000 walkers are expected to take part in this year’s Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk on the 17 May 2026.

This year’s theme, Walking In Your Shoes, encourages participants to see life from different perspectives, connect meaningfully with others, and move forward as one, making every step more powerful than ever.

Why you should join the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk:

Experience the energy

Enjoy LIVE entertainment, your favourite East Coast Radio presenters, and exciting interactive activations along the route.

Walk at your own pace

Choose between a 5km or 10km route. Bring friends, family, or colleagues and celebrate togetherness on KZN’s stunning beachfront.

Make a difference

Each year, the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk incorporates a meaningful CSI initiative, supporting local causes and strengthening our KZN community.

This year, the event has partnered with Gilnokie, a proudly South African-based and family-owned business with over 20 years of specialised experience in textiles and sock manufacturing. The team has created a one-of-a-kind commemorative sock design. Proceeds from the sale of each sock will go directly to Xcel Running Club, a community-based club dedicated to developing local running talent and supporting young athletes.

The limited-edition socks will be available for R100 and can be purchased on www.durbanbigwalk.co.za

Kalven Armstrong from Gilnokie says: “We are excited about this partnership with the Suncoast East Coast Radio. The Xcel Running Club was one of the first clubs that supported Gilnokie. Over the years we have built a great friendship with them and got to know the management very well. What we admire most is their passion for giving back to the community. Despite lacking sponsors, they continue to produce world-class athletes like Sibusiso Khubeka, who broke the six-hour mark for 100km, all from our local communities.

Gilnokie’s aim as a brand is to find ways to give back to our local communities. We have a deep-rooted friendship with Xcel, and after hearing how the committee often self-funds getting athletes to race and purchasing club kit and nutrition, we wanted to help support their cause.

The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk gives us that opportunity. Through this partnership, we hope to help support their work and connect them with other potential sponsors so they can continue making a difference in the community.”

Win big

The first 5,000 Early Bird entrants stand a chance to win an exclusive Suncoast Experience, adding an extra spark to an already unforgettable day.

Adam MacIntyre, director of operations at Suncoast, says:

“Suncoast is proud to once again partner with East Coast Radio for this iconic event. The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk represents everything we stand for: community, connection, and shared experiences. We look forward to welcoming thousands of walkers to the promenade for a truly memorable day.”

East Coast Radio’s managing director, Mzuvele Mthethwa, adds:

“For 22 years, walkers have come together to enjoy the sights, the energy, and the incredible sense of unity that defines this event. This year, we’re inviting everyone to truly walk in someone else’s shoes, celebrate togetherness, and make a positive impact in our community. We can’t wait to see you on the promenade!”

Entries now open

Secure one of the 5,000 Early Bird tickets available at R145 (thereafter R165).

Register now at www.durbanbigwalk.co.za, tune in LIVE via www.ecr.co.za/shows/listen-live, and follow @eastcoastradio and @suncoastdurban for updates, training tips, and exclusive content.

About the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk is KwaZulu-Natal’s largest mass-participation walking event, now in its 22nd year. Tens of thousands gather annually to celebrate health, wellness, and community spirit while giving back through the event’s CSI initiatives. Suncoast proudly serves as the main sponsor of this beloved KZN tradition.

Learn more at www.durbanbigwalk.co.za



