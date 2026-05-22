MMA Smarties South Africa 2026 winners announced

The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) Smarties South African 2026 were announced last night, 21 May, at a gala dinner in Sandton with Yum!, Ogilvy and Audi TikTok Test Drive taking top honours.

The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) Smarties South African 2026 were announced last night. Picture: Ogilvy was awarded Best in Show for Audi TikTok Test Drive (Image supplied)

Yum! was named Brand of the Year, while Ogilvy was named Agency of the Year, and its campaign, Audi TikTok Test Drive, was awarded Best in Show.

Another standout winner was Turning SEO into GEO, created by Rogerwilco for Stellenbosch Business School. The campaign won four top awards and was recognised for its innovative use of Generative Engine Optimisation, helping the brand move from traditional SEO visibility to AI citation leadership.

The Smarties celebrate the brands, agencies and campaigns setting the standard for marketing effectiveness.

This year’s entries reflected the strength of South Africa’s marketing industry, with judges recognising outstanding work across creativity, innovation, data, technology and measurable impact. The jury was particularly impressed by the quality of the submissions and the ambitious thinking behind many of the campaigns.

“The 2026 Smarties South Africa winners show how fast marketing is evolving,” said Luisa Mazinter, Smarties 2026 jury chair.

“The judges saw work that was bold, effective and genuinely innovative, with campaigns that demonstrate the impact marketing can have on business growth.”

“Smarties celebrates marketing that moves the needle,” said Melis Ertem, MMA MEA & Dach CEO. “South Africa continues to deliver work that effectively integrates creativity, commercial discipline and global relevance.”

All the winners

BRAND EXPERIENCE Gold Ogilvy Audi TikTok Test Drive Gold Unilever, Simunye Media Vaseline Cera-Glow Leading SA’s Beauty Revolution Gold Yum!, Ogilvy KFC BloemfonTaste Gold RAINBOW, Point Iconic Gogo Vs Gogo Silver Unilever; Oliver DOVE X STARBUCKS Bronze Nedbank; Joe Public Nedbank #GetMoneyFit Brand Campaign Bronze Tiger Brands; Whatif_Creative Albany 'Freshe' CUSTOMER GROWTH & CONVERSION STRATEGY Gold STADIO Holdings; 365 Digital Stadio: 60% More Students. 27% More Profit Silver Ogilvy Audi TikTok Test Drive Silver PEP; Promise There’s a PEP for that and that Bronze Procter & Gamble; WPP Media H&S: Mzansi’s Drama Fuels Record Growth NEW PRODUCT AND / OR SERVICE LAUNCH / RE-LAUNCH Gold PEP; Ogilvy Finds and PEP Home Finds Gold PepsiCo; Accenture Song Cheetos. Can't Hide The Fun Campaign Silver Unilever; Simunye Media Vaseline Cera-Glow Leading SA’s Beauty Revolution Silver The Shoprite Group; 99c Shoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries Bronze Tiger Brands; Whatif_Creative Albany 'Freshe' Bronze Ackermans; 99c 2-Pack Value-Deal for Summer 2025 INSTANT IMPACT / PROMOTION Gold The Shoprite Group; 99c Shoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries Gold Astron Energy; Up and Up Connect Astron: Fueling Dreams Powering Action Silver Heineken; Dentsu Redstar Heineken UCL - Driving impact through sponsorship Bronze Ackermans ; 99c 2-Pack Value-Deal for Summer 2025 Bronze Diageo South Africa; Rainmaker Johnnie Walker Blonde re-launch takes BTL to ATL AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT EXCELLENCE USING AI Gold Telkom; Mscsports Possibility in Play Gold Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco Turning SEO into GEO Silver Land Rover; Omnicom Land Rover - From Signal to Showroom Bronze Vodacom; Carbon Extra Your Summer SOCIAL IMPACT MARKETING Gold Yum! Brands; KA Muses KFC Biggest Hunger Hack Silver Nedbank; Joe Public Money Warnings Silver DKMS Africa Be the Match: World Blood Cancer Campaign 2025 Silver PepsiCo; Mullen Lowe Siyasizana Play Better Bronze Standard Bank; Carat SA Digital Security - Business and Commercial Banking Bronze Unilever; VML Real Beauty Generation 2.0 OMNICHANNEL MARKETING Gold Yum!; Ogilvy KFC x Nasty C — The Sauciest Signing of the Summer Silver The Shoprite Group; 99c Shoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries Silver Tiger Brands; Whatif_Creative Albany 'Freshe' Bronze AB InBev / Flying Fish; IProspect - Dentsu SA Flying Fish Billboard in Your Backyard Bronze RCL Foods BE NUMBER 1 ART CHALLENGE CROSS DIGITAL MEDIA MARKETING Gold Kwikot; Dialogue Communications KwikTok: Making Geyser Education Entertaining Silver Vodacom ; Ogilvy Breaking News Building Love: How Vodacom's Parody Silver iProspect – Dentsu SA Castle Lite Cold Compass Bronze Absa; OnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management Rewards / Absa Travel Launch DIVERSITY & INCLUSION Gold DKMS Africa Be the Match: World Blood Cancer Campaign 2025 Silver South African Rugby Union (SARU); Dialogue Communications Springbok Women #PlusOne INNOVATIVE USE OF AI IN ADVERTISING Gold Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco Turning SEO into GEO Bronze PepsiCo; Accenture Song South Africa NaksLevel Bronze Agile Alternative Business Solutions; Adclick Africa Doctor B - AI Influencer Experience SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING Gold Yum!;Ogilvy KeDeSHAREmber Gold Ackermans; 99c Bokkies Silver Cape Union Mart;365 Digital Old Khaki sees Unrestricted Growth with15.61x ROAS Silver PEP; Trendfarm PEP HOME Pinterest Silver Yum!; Ogilvy KFC BloemfonTaste Bronze Ogilvy Audi TikTok Test Drive Bronze Reckitt; Futuretech media Durex - Beyond The Sheet AI-DRIVEN CREATIVE EXCELLENCE Silver Agile Alternative Business Solutions; Adclick Africa Doctor B - AI Influencer Experience Bronze Danny's Automotive; Lumico From Breakdown to Breakthrough with AI SHORT OR LONG FORM VIDEO Gold Yum!; Ogilvy KFC x Nasty C — The Sauciest Signing of the Summer Silver Ackermans; 99c Bokkies Silver Yum!; Ogilvy KeDeSHAREmber Bronze Unilever; Defined PR Umcimbi Wakho Bronze Tiger Brands; Hellosquare Jungle Big Snack Energy Bronze Standard Bank; MC Saatchi Abel Standard Bank Private - Live Wealthier Campaign D2C / E-COMMERCE MARKETING EXCELLENCE Silver Heineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest Marketing Windhoek x Food Commerce Silver Heineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest Marketing Heineken UCL E-commerce Engine PARTNERSHIP PR & BRANDED CONTENT EXCELLENCE Gold Yum!;Ogilvy KeDeSHAREmber Silver Ackermans; 99c Ackermans X Spur Silver Coca-Cola South Africa; Offlimit Communications FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola Bronze Suzuki South Africa;Penquin Orlando Pirates Announcement - Bucs Queen Case Study Bronze Unilever; Oliver DOVE X STARBUCKS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES MARKETING Gold AB InBev South Africa; iProspect - Dentsu Castle Milk Stout: Songs to Savour Silver Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco Turning SEO into GEO REAL TIME MARKETING Gold Heineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest Marketing Heineken UCL Silver Ackermans; 99c Bokkies Silver Vicinity Media; TBWA SPAR Omnichannel Analytics Reinvents Measurement Bronze Haleon; Publicis Groupe Africa Med-Lemon: Weather-Responsive Commerce DESIGN / CUSTOMER / USER EXPERIENCE Gold PEP a division of PEPkor Retail; Trendfarm PEP HOME Pinterest Silver Ogilvy Audi TikTok Test Drive Bronze Heineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest Marketing Windhoek x Food Commerce AI POWERED DATA INSIGHTS / CONTEXTUAL MARKETING Gold Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco Turning SEO into GEO Silver Nestlé; Rainmaker Media KitKat Novelty Movel Silver Land Rover; Omnicom Land Rover - From Signal to Showroom Silver STADIO Holdings; 365 Digital Stadio: AI Cuts Cost 50% Doubles Applications Bronze Red Star (Dentsu) Heineken: Winning F1 Attention with Contextual AI CREATOR / INFLUENCER / CELEBRITY MARKETING Gold Ackermans; 99c Acapella Winter 2025 Collaboration Gold The Shoprite Group; 99c Shoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries Silver PepsiCo; Accenture Song South Africa NaksLevel Silver Yum!; Ogilvy KFC x Nasty C — The Sauciest Signing of the Summer Silver Shoprite Group; 99c Shoprite x Youngsta CPT: Cheaper than Last Year Bronze Reckitt; Futuretech media Durex - Beyond The Sheet Bronze Procter & Gamble; WPP Media H&S: Mzansi's Drama Fuels Record Growth Bronze RCL Foods; Lumico The Science of Love Proven by Life Bronze Absa; OnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management Absa Cape Epic PERSONALIZATION Silver Standard Bank; M&C Saatchi Standard Bank Money Reels RETAIL MEDIA / O2O EXCELLENCE Gold Kellanova; Rainmaker Media Kellogg's Breakfast Better Gold Pepsico; Rainmaker Media Lays UEFA Championship Silver Heineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest Marketing Heineken UCL E-commerce Engine Silver Beiersdorf; Rainmaker Media Nivea Back to School Bronze Heineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest Marketing Windhoek x Food Commerce Bronze RGBC (in partnership with Flow & Woolworths) Festive champagne growth with Woolworths BRAND PURPOSE / ACTIVISM Gold Yum! Brands; KA Muses KFC Biggest Hunger Hack Silver Discovery Insure; Freshhive digital Discovery Insure's #DriveNowTextLater Campaign Bronze Vodacom;Ogilvy How Vodacom Hacked Cultural Moments to Drive Adoption Bronze P&G South Africa; WPP Media Vicks: Relief is in Our Roots SMALL BUDGET BIG IMPACT Gold DKMS Africa; DKMS Africa From Patient Appeal to Transplant: Saving Baby Leo Gold Stellenbosch University; Rogerwilco Turning SEO into GEO Silver PEP; Ogilvy PEP Finds and PEP Home Finds Silver Clicks Group; Brand Influence Agency #BigClubCardEnergy With Clicks Silver Absa; Lumico Credibility Over Scale: A Small Budget Platform

MMA extends its thanks to all Smarties South Africa 2026 judges for their time, expertise and commitment to recognising the work shaping the future of marketing in South Africa.

Special thanks to the 2026 Grand Jury entrusted with selecting the industry’s highest accolades at this year’s Smarties Awards:

Bronwyn Pretorius, chief marketing officer, Ackermans; Karla Levick, chief marketing officer, Takealot; Dudu Mokholo, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard; Beyers van der Merwe, chief marketing officer, Pep; John Bradshaw, chief marketing officer, Spar; Vilosha Soni, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo; Diana Springer, head of group brand and marketing, Standard Bank; and jury chair Luisa Mazinter, chief growth officer, MeshTrade.