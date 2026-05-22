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    MMA Smarties South Africa 2026 winners announced

    The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) Smarties South African 2026 were announced last night, 21 May, at a gala dinner in Sandton with Yum!, Ogilvy and Audi TikTok Test Drive taking top honours.
    22 May 2026
    22 May 2026
    The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) Smarties South African 2026 were announced last night. Picture: Ogilvy was awarded Best in Show for Audi TikTok Test Drive (Image supplied)
    The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) Smarties South African 2026 were announced last night. Picture: Ogilvy was awarded Best in Show for Audi TikTok Test Drive (Image supplied)

    Yum! was named Brand of the Year, while Ogilvy was named Agency of the Year, and its campaign, Audi TikTok Test Drive, was awarded Best in Show.

    Another standout winner was Turning SEO into GEO, created by Rogerwilco for Stellenbosch Business School. The campaign won four top awards and was recognised for its innovative use of Generative Engine Optimisation, helping the brand move from traditional SEO visibility to AI citation leadership.

    The Smarties celebrate the brands, agencies and campaigns setting the standard for marketing effectiveness.

    This year’s entries reflected the strength of South Africa’s marketing industry, with judges recognising outstanding work across creativity, innovation, data, technology and measurable impact. The jury was particularly impressed by the quality of the submissions and the ambitious thinking behind many of the campaigns.

    “The 2026 Smarties South Africa winners show how fast marketing is evolving,” said Luisa Mazinter, Smarties 2026 jury chair.

    “The judges saw work that was bold, effective and genuinely innovative, with campaigns that demonstrate the impact marketing can have on business growth.”

    “Smarties celebrates marketing that moves the needle,” said Melis Ertem, MMA MEA & Dach CEO. “South Africa continues to deliver work that effectively integrates creativity, commercial discipline and global relevance.”

    All the winners

    BRAND EXPERIENCE
    GoldOgilvyAudi TikTok Test Drive
    GoldUnilever, Simunye MediaVaseline Cera-Glow Leading SA’s Beauty Revolution
    GoldYum!, OgilvyKFC BloemfonTaste
    GoldRAINBOW, Point IconicGogo Vs Gogo
    SilverUnilever; OliverDOVE X STARBUCKS
    BronzeNedbank; Joe PublicNedbank #GetMoneyFit Brand Campaign
    BronzeTiger Brands; Whatif_CreativeAlbany 'Freshe'
    CUSTOMER GROWTH & CONVERSION STRATEGY
    GoldSTADIO Holdings; 365 DigitalStadio: 60% More Students. 27% More Profit
    SilverOgilvyAudi TikTok Test Drive
    SilverPEP; PromiseThere’s a PEP for that and that
    BronzeProcter & Gamble; WPP MediaH&S: Mzansi’s Drama Fuels Record Growth
    NEW PRODUCT AND / OR SERVICE LAUNCH / RE-LAUNCH
    GoldPEP; OgilvyFinds and PEP Home Finds
    GoldPepsiCo; Accenture SongCheetos. Can't Hide The Fun Campaign
    SilverUnilever; Simunye MediaVaseline Cera-Glow Leading SA’s Beauty Revolution
    SilverThe Shoprite Group; 99cShoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries
    BronzeTiger Brands; Whatif_CreativeAlbany 'Freshe'
    BronzeAckermans; 99c2-Pack Value-Deal for Summer 2025
    INSTANT IMPACT / PROMOTION
    GoldThe Shoprite Group; 99cShoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries
    GoldAstron Energy; Up and Up ConnectAstron: Fueling Dreams Powering Action
    SilverHeineken; Dentsu RedstarHeineken UCL - Driving impact through sponsorship
    BronzeAckermans ; 99c2-Pack Value-Deal for Summer 2025
    BronzeDiageo South Africa; RainmakerJohnnie Walker Blonde re-launch takes BTL to ATL
    AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT EXCELLENCE USING AI
    GoldTelkom; MscsportsPossibility in Play
    GoldStellenbosch University; RogerwilcoTurning SEO into GEO
    SilverLand Rover; OmnicomLand Rover - From Signal to Showroom
    BronzeVodacom; CarbonExtra Your Summer
    SOCIAL IMPACT MARKETING
    GoldYum! Brands; KA MusesKFC Biggest Hunger Hack
    SilverNedbank; Joe PublicMoney Warnings
    SilverDKMS AfricaBe the Match: World Blood Cancer Campaign 2025
    SilverPepsiCo; Mullen LoweSiyasizana Play Better
    BronzeStandard Bank; Carat SADigital Security - Business and Commercial Banking
    BronzeUnilever; VMLReal Beauty Generation 2.0
    OMNICHANNEL MARKETING
    GoldYum!; OgilvyKFC x Nasty C — The Sauciest Signing of the Summer
    SilverThe Shoprite Group; 99cShoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries
    SilverTiger Brands; Whatif_CreativeAlbany 'Freshe'
    BronzeAB InBev / Flying Fish; IProspect - Dentsu SAFlying Fish Billboard in Your Backyard
    BronzeRCL FoodsBE NUMBER 1 ART CHALLENGE
    CROSS DIGITAL MEDIA MARKETING
    GoldKwikot; Dialogue CommunicationsKwikTok: Making Geyser Education Entertaining
    SilverVodacom ; OgilvyBreaking News Building Love: How Vodacom's Parody
    SilveriProspect – Dentsu SACastle Lite Cold Compass
    BronzeAbsa; OnPoint PR & Lifestyle ManagementRewards / Absa Travel Launch
    DIVERSITY  &  INCLUSION
    GoldDKMS AfricaBe the Match: World Blood Cancer Campaign 2025
    SilverSouth African Rugby Union (SARU); Dialogue CommunicationsSpringbok Women #PlusOne
    INNOVATIVE USE OF AI IN ADVERTISING
    GoldStellenbosch University; RogerwilcoTurning SEO into GEO
    BronzePepsiCo; Accenture Song South AfricaNaksLevel
    BronzeAgile Alternative Business Solutions; Adclick AfricaDoctor B - AI Influencer Experience
    SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING
    GoldYum!;OgilvyKeDeSHAREmber
    GoldAckermans; 99cBokkies
    SilverCape Union Mart;365 DigitalOld Khaki sees Unrestricted Growth with15.61x ROAS
    SilverPEP; TrendfarmPEP HOME Pinterest
    SilverYum!; OgilvyKFC BloemfonTaste
    BronzeOgilvyAudi TikTok Test Drive
    BronzeReckitt; Futuretech mediaDurex - Beyond The Sheet
    AI-DRIVEN CREATIVE EXCELLENCE
    SilverAgile Alternative Business Solutions; Adclick AfricaDoctor B - AI Influencer Experience
    BronzeDanny's Automotive; LumicoFrom Breakdown to Breakthrough with AI
    SHORT OR LONG FORM VIDEO
    GoldYum!; OgilvyKFC x Nasty C — The Sauciest Signing of the Summer
    SilverAckermans; 99cBokkies
    SilverYum!; OgilvyKeDeSHAREmber
    BronzeUnilever; Defined PRUmcimbi Wakho
    BronzeTiger Brands; HellosquareJungle Big Snack Energy
    BronzeStandard Bank; MC Saatchi AbelStandard Bank Private - Live Wealthier Campaign
    D2C / E-COMMERCE MARKETING EXCELLENCE
    SilverHeineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest MarketingWindhoek x Food Commerce
    SilverHeineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest MarketingHeineken UCL E-commerce Engine
    PARTNERSHIP PR & BRANDED CONTENT EXCELLENCE
    GoldYum!;OgilvyKeDeSHAREmber
    SilverAckermans; 99cAckermans X Spur
    SilverCoca-Cola South Africa; Offlimit CommunicationsFIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola
    BronzeSuzuki South Africa;PenquinOrlando Pirates Announcement - Bucs Queen Case Study
    BronzeUnilever; OliverDOVE X STARBUCKS
    ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES MARKETING
    GoldAB InBev South Africa; iProspect - DentsuCastle Milk Stout: Songs to Savour
    SilverStellenbosch University; RogerwilcoTurning SEO into GEO
    REAL TIME MARKETING
    GoldHeineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest MarketingHeineken UCL
    SilverAckermans; 99cBokkies
    SilverVicinity Media; TBWASPAR Omnichannel Analytics Reinvents Measurement
    BronzeHaleon; Publicis Groupe AfricaMed-Lemon: Weather-Responsive Commerce
    DESIGN / CUSTOMER / USER EXPERIENCE
    GoldPEP a division of PEPkor Retail; TrendfarmPEP HOME Pinterest
    SilverOgilvyAudi TikTok Test Drive
    BronzeHeineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest MarketingWindhoek x Food Commerce
    AI POWERED DATA INSIGHTS / CONTEXTUAL MARKETING
    GoldStellenbosch University; RogerwilcoTurning SEO into GEO
    SilverNestlé; Rainmaker MediaKitKat Novelty Movel
    SilverLand Rover; OmnicomLand Rover - From Signal to Showroom
    SilverSTADIO Holdings; 365 DigitalStadio: AI Cuts Cost 50% Doubles Applications
    BronzeRed Star (Dentsu)Heineken: Winning F1 Attention with Contextual AI
    CREATOR / INFLUENCER / CELEBRITY MARKETING
    GoldAckermans; 99cAcapella Winter 2025 Collaboration
    GoldThe Shoprite Group; 99cShoprite Promise: R5 Toiletries
    SilverPepsiCo; Accenture Song South AfricaNaksLevel
    SilverYum!; OgilvyKFC x Nasty C — The Sauciest Signing of the Summer
    SilverShoprite Group; 99cShoprite x Youngsta CPT: Cheaper than Last Year
    BronzeReckitt; Futuretech mediaDurex - Beyond The Sheet
    BronzeProcter & Gamble; WPP MediaH&S: Mzansi's Drama Fuels Record Growth
    BronzeRCL Foods; LumicoThe Science of Love Proven by Life
    BronzeAbsa; OnPoint PR & Lifestyle ManagementAbsa Cape Epic
    PERSONALIZATION
    SilverStandard Bank; M&C SaatchiStandard Bank Money Reels
    RETAIL MEDIA / O2O EXCELLENCE
    GoldKellanova; Rainmaker MediaKellogg's Breakfast Better
    GoldPepsico; Rainmaker MediaLays UEFA Championship
    SilverHeineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest MarketingHeineken UCL E-commerce Engine
    SilverBeiersdorf; Rainmaker MediaNivea Back to School
    BronzeHeineken; Dentsu Redstar and Honest MarketingWindhoek x Food Commerce
    BronzeRGBC (in partnership with Flow & Woolworths)Festive champagne growth with Woolworths
    BRAND PURPOSE / ACTIVISM
    GoldYum! Brands; KA MusesKFC Biggest Hunger Hack
    SilverDiscovery Insure; Freshhive digitalDiscovery Insure's #DriveNowTextLater Campaign
    BronzeVodacom;OgilvyHow Vodacom Hacked Cultural Moments to Drive Adoption
    BronzeP&G South Africa; WPP MediaVicks: Relief is in Our Roots
    SMALL BUDGET BIG IMPACT
    GoldDKMS Africa; DKMS AfricaFrom Patient Appeal to Transplant: Saving Baby Leo
    GoldStellenbosch University; RogerwilcoTurning SEO into GEO
    SilverPEP; OgilvyPEP Finds and PEP Home Finds
    SilverClicks Group; Brand Influence Agency#BigClubCardEnergy With Clicks
    SilverAbsa; LumicoCredibility Over Scale: A Small Budget Platform

    MMA extends its thanks to all Smarties South Africa 2026 judges for their time, expertise and commitment to recognising the work shaping the future of marketing in South Africa.

    Special thanks to the 2026 Grand Jury entrusted with selecting the industry’s highest accolades at this year’s Smarties Awards:

    Bronwyn Pretorius, chief marketing officer, Ackermans; Karla Levick, chief marketing officer, Takealot; Dudu Mokholo, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard; Beyers van der Merwe, chief marketing officer, Pep; John Bradshaw, chief marketing officer, Spar; Vilosha Soni, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo; Diana Springer, head of group brand and marketing, Standard Bank; and jury chair Luisa Mazinter, chief growth officer, MeshTrade.

    Read more: marketing, video, Ogilvy, brand marketing, marketing awards, Stellenbosch Business School, Yum!, Rogerwilco, Luisa Mazinter, PR, AI, MMA Smarties, audio, Generative Engine Optimisation
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