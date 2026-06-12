The future of sustainable fashion is Africa at Twyg’s Africa Textile Talks

For the sixth year, Twyg will explore the role of Africa in shaping the future of a sustainable fashion industry at the Africa Textile Talks, to be held at Workshop17 in the V&A Watershed in Cape Town from 31 July – 1 August 2026.

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Textile experts from the continent and beyond will gather to discuss how African textile and fashion systems can create economic, cultural and social value.

This year’s event takes place amid the continent’s growing pressure from climate change, cheap imports, shifting global supply chains and the decline of local manufacturing.

Twyg’s annual event aims to flesh out how these challenges also present opportunities to reimagine how textiles are grown, made, traded and valued on the continent.

"Conversations about the future of fashion are often shaped elsewhere," says Jackie May, co-founder of Africa Textile Talks and editor of Twyg.

“Africa Textile Talks creates space for African designers, policy makers, manufacturers, farmers, innovators and communities to shape their own narratives and contribute solutions that are relevant both locally and globally.”

This year's programme, themed “Post-extraction regeneration: Creating African Textile Futures”, will examine the future of fibres, manufacturing, design, trade, cultural heritage and material innovation.

The event is set to open with a keynote by Earthshot Prize winner Omoyemi Akerele, who will present a Sustainable African Fashion Manifesto.

Other confirmed speakers include chair of the Localisation Support Fund, Harald Harvey; director of Africa: The Earthshot Prize, Simone Smit; development economist and strategist Vuyiswa Mkhabela; writer and researcher Tanya Zach; CEO of Pep Clothing, Marthie Raphael; conservation ecologist Lumko Mboyi; sustainability director at Mr Price Group, Dr Natasja Ambrosio; textile academic Siwa Mgoboza; and fashion thinker and designer Wanda Lephoto.

The event will also include bio-material innovator Shaakira Jassat; artist and researcher Thulile Gamedze; circular economy researchers Berendje Willemina and Nkhensani Mkari; sustainability consultant and researcher Zara Odu, along with experts in hemp fibre, fish leather, mopani worm silk, mohair, wool and cotton.

This year’s programme will also introduce the very first Future Fabrics Student Challenge, which invites emerging designers, makers and thinkers from across Africa to imagine textile futures that are regenerative, sensitive to African knowledge systems and resources, and context-relevant.

Selected works will be exhibited during the event, with the winning entry announced on the final day.

Tickets are available via Quicket.