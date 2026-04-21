Pep's Lay-by Buddy Winter Drive returns

As households begin preparing for the colder months, Pep has launched its annual Lay-by Buddy Winter Drive, encouraging South Africans to support one another by helping pay off essential winter purchases.

The initiative taps into the retailer’s widely used lay-by system, which sees hundreds of thousands of customers begin purchasing winter essentials as early as April, with collection typically taking place in July.

Budget-friendly shopping meets community support

Lay-by remains a key financial tool for many South Africans, allowing customers to pay off items over a four-month period without the need for credit or interest.

For families managing tight budgets, it offers a practical way to secure essentials such as babygrows, blankets and school jerseys ahead of winter.

However, the waiting period can be challenging, particularly for households in urgent need of warm clothing.

Turning customers into “Lay-by Buddies”

To bridge this gap, Pep’s Lay-by Buddy initiative invites members of the public to contribute towards settling outstanding lay-by balances for other customers.

Through the programme, donations can be made online via the retailer’s platform, starting from as little as R20.

Contributions are allocated through a computer-generated system that identifies unpaid lay-bys, with selected customers receiving SMS notifications and voucher codes to reduce or clear their balances.

The model ensures that donations are directed to real customers in need, providing immediate and tangible relief.

Driving impact beyond retail

Beyond financial assistance, the initiative reflects a broader shift toward community-driven retail engagement, where brands play an active role in addressing social needs.

Pep has also committed to matching customer contributions, amplifying the impact of the campaign and extending support to more households.

“The Lay-by Buddy initiative is about more than financial relief, it’s about spreading hope,” the company said. “A small act of kindness can make a lasting difference, especially during winter.”

Preparing for a challenging season

With economic pressures continuing to affect household spending, demand for budget-friendly purchasing options and community support mechanisms is expected to remain strong.

By combining accessible retail solutions with social impact, Pep’s winter drive aims to ensure that essential items move off shelves and into the hands of those who need them most before the cold weather sets in.

As the campaign gains momentum, the message is simple: every contribution counts, and collective action can help make winter more manageable for thousands of South African families.

Become a PEP Lay-By Buddy now!