Pepkor's Ayana marks 1 year milestone

Ayana, South African women’s fashion retailer, is celebrating its first anniversary - a milestone year marked by bold expansion, women empowerment, and economic impact.

Image supplied

Within just 12 months, Ayana has rapidly established itself in the South African fashion sector. The brand’s opening of 32 stores simultaneously across the country - signalled its ambition and commitment to accessible, style-driven womenswear.

“Ayana was created with a clear vision; to empower South African women through fashion that embodies aspiration, authority, and bold self-expression,” says Shaun Hoddy, Ayana’s chief executive officer.

“Launching into 32 stores on day one was an ambitious start, but what has truly defined this first year is the response. From international recognition to meaningful local collaborations, we’ve seen women embrace Ayana as more than a brand—as a reflection of who they are.”

Ayana’s mission extends far beyond the runway. With a workforce of over 190 employees spanning retail and corporate roles, the company is playing a tangible role in job creation and economic growth.

Ongoing national expansion plans promise to further increase employment opportunities, reinforcing Ayana’s position as a catalyst for positive change in South Africa’s economy.

As the brand enters its second year, its focus remains on expansion, nurturing creative alliances, and further elevating the South African womenswear industry. Ayana’s core values - empowerment, inclusivity, positivity, and collaboration - continue to shape its journey.

“We are incredibly proud of this first chapter and deeply excited about what comes next,” adds Hoddy. “Ayana is more than a brand; it’s a community built on empowerment and individuality. We’re committed to continuing to serve the modern South African woman, providing her with fashion that makes her feel confident, sophisticated, and unstoppable.”

Ayana’s first anniversary is both a celebration and a testament to the brand’s impact on South African women, the fashion industry, and the national economy. As it looks to the future, Ayana stands poised to further redefine local style, empower women, and stimulate economic progress.