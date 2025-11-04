South Africa
Retail Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCRainbow ChickenBizcommunity.comStilesCatchwordsOnPoint PRBataLGScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Pepkor completes R1.7bn acquisition of Retailability brands

    South African retailer Pepkor has acquired several fashion brands from privately-owned Retailability as part of its push into the adult clothing market.
    4 Nov 2025
    4 Nov 2025
    Pepkor completes R1.7bn acquisition of Retailability brands

    The Cape Town-based Pepkor has been growing its adultwear categories in recent months through the acquisition of Choice Clothing and the launch of its Ayana womenswear brand.

    The company, which also sells electronics and furniture, is already a market leader in children's clothing and school uniform markets in South Africa through its Pep and Ackermans brands.

    The deal, first announced in March, is valued at approximately R1.7bn ($98.19m) and will see Pepkor acquire the Legit, Swagga and Style businesses, along with homewares brand Boardmans.

    The businesses will be integrated into Pepkor's speciality and lifestyle divisions, adding 469 stores to its existing 979-store base.

    The deal value represents about 1.7% of Pepkor's current market capitalisation.

    The group said that all regulatory approvals, including from competition authorities, have been obtained, and the transaction became effective on 2 November 2025.

    Retailability sells affordable apparel and lifestyle products across Southern Africa. Pepkor said Retailability will retain the Edgars, Edgars Beauty, Red Square, Kelso and Keedo brands.

    Read more: Pepkor, Choice Clothing, Retailability, adult clothing market
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz