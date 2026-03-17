EXCLUSIVE | Pep's R95bn success story: How dignity drives retail innovation

Pep has built a R95bn empire by giving its customers financial dignity and putting them at the centre of the retailer’s flywheel. Here’s what other retailers could learn from its business model.

James Townsend, CEO of Pattern. Image supplied

Pepkor, the Johannesburg-listed discount retailer that trades under the Pep banner across southern Africa, has just reported revenues of R95.3bn for the financial year ended September 2025.

This is a 12% increase despite what chief executives across the continent have been calling one of the most brutal economic climates in a generation. That figure alone commands attention.

The story behind it demands much more.

Dignity as a competitive strategy

Founded in 1965, Pep has never pretended to be anything other than what it is: a retailer for people who cannot afford to shop anywhere else. What sets it apart is that it has turned this apparent limitation into the architecture of a formidable competitive moat.

The company’s philosophy, described internally as “selling dignity in discount”, has produced market-share figures that are extraordinary by any measure.

Pep sells two out of every three baby items purchased in South Africa. It sells three out of every four school uniforms. These are not numbers that a competitor can easily erode with a clever advertising campaign or a loyalty app. They represent something closer to institutional trust.

The mechanism that underpins this loyalty is the “Lay-by”, a layaway system that allows customers to reserve and gradually pay off essential goods before taking them home.

In an economy where formal credit is inaccessible to millions, this is not a quaint historical relic; it is a lifeline. And Pepkor has turned it into the foundation of a customer relationship that, by design, makes switching to a competitor almost unthinkable.

Simple disruptive retail innovation

Ask a retail executive outside of Africa about innovation, and they will likely reach for a well-rehearsed script: AI-driven demand forecasting, drone delivery, frictionless checkout.

Pepkor’s innovation agenda looks nothing like this, and it is arguably more impressive for it.

Take Paxi, Pepkor’s parcel delivery service.

The insight behind it is almost embarrassingly simple: the company’s distribution trucks were returning to their depots empty.

By converting Pep stores into pickup and drop-off points, the business created what is now the cheapest courier option in the South African market, processing approximately 5.7 million parcels annually. It is a masterclass in sweating existing assets rather than building new ones.

Then there is FoneYam, the company’s handset rental scheme, which allows customers to access a smartphone without paying the full cost upfront.

Monthly activations have reportedly exceeded 165,000, and the total subscriber base has grown to approximately 2.3 million, up from 1.2 million the previous year.

For context, this makes Pepkor one of the most significant distributors of connected devices on the continent, without owning a single telecommunications licence.

More striking still is Flash, a platform that has recruited 170,000 informal traders. These people are the spaza shop owners and street vendors who form the capillary network of South Africa’s township economy. Pep has enlisted them to sell electricity tokens and mobile airtime.

In a stroke, the company has transformed its competitive perimeter from a chain of formal retail stores into a distributed digital point-of-sale network that reaches deep into communities where most supermarket chains would ever consider leasing.

And then there is Lay-by Buddy, an initiative so counterintuitive it barely sounds like a retail strategy at all.

Since its launch, the programme, which invites members of the public to voluntarily pay off the outstanding lay-by balances of strangers, has raised more than R3.6m and assisted over 150,000 families. No loyalty algorithm, however sophisticated, is likely to replicate the brand equity that it generates.

A genius flywheel

What Pepkor has built, largely without fanfare, is a customer flywheel of compounding utility. Every service added to the network reinforces every other. Flash traders generate footfall in Pep stores.

FoneYam handsets place customers on digital platforms. In terms of financial services, the company recently secured regulatory approval to open a fully-fledged South African bank, which will close the loop entirely.

The strategic logic is precise. Because Pep operates predominantly in essential, non-discretionary categories, the business is structurally resistant to the recessionary pressures currently squeezing retailers whose offerings depend on consumer aspiration. When household budgets tighten, people stop buying luxuries. They do not stop buying school uniforms.

Meanwhile, by expanding into financial services, Pepkor is not merely capturing a greater share of its customers’ wallets; it is actively solving the liquidity constraints that previously limited how much those customers could spend. The fintech division is not a sideline. It is an accelerant.

The big retail takeaway

The conventional retail playbook defines value as a combination of price, design and convenience. But Pepkor operates from an entirely different definition.

For Pep, value is price, access, and dignity. The company wins not by removing friction from the shopping experience, but by removing friction from its customers’ lives. It does not ask how to make the store visit more enjoyable. It asks how to solve more customer problems.

This distinction matters enormously for any executive thinking about the next decade of retail growth.

In an environment where consumers across income brackets are prioritising genuine utility over aspiration, Pepkor’s model suggests a provocative hypothesis: the next great retail innovation may not be an AI chatbot or a rapid-fulfilment centre. It may be the patient construction of an ecosystem so relentlessly useful that the customer simply cannot afford to leave.