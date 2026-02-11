South Africa
    Durban City FC unites with FoneYam to power local football

    Durban City FC has partnered with FoneYam to celebrate local football and gives fans something extra to cheer about this season.
    11 Feb 2026
    11 Feb 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This partnership introduces FoneYam branding on the club’s first-team kits for the rest of the season and kicks off a series of fan-focused activities on and off the pitch.

    It’s about backing local football, supporting South African talent, and making quality tech more accessible and affordable for everyday fans.

    FoneYam is available to customers through Ackermans Connect’s cellular and tech offering, accessible online and in both Ackermans and Ackermans Connect stores.

    Through FoneYam, fans can access qualifying devices in a way that’s designed to be simple, flexible and budget-friendly through flexible payment options.

    Club chairman Farook Kadodia said the partnership reflects the progress Durban City FC is making both on and off the field.

    “We’re proud to welcome FoneYam as a key partner for the season. This is about celebrating ambition, innovation and the supporters who drive us forward. The collaboration gives us an opportunity to do more for our fans and bring a new energy to matchdays,” he said.

    Wessel Koch, chief executive of commercial at Ackermans, said FoneYam is designed to help more South Africans stay connected. “Football brings people together in a way few things can. Through FoneYam, we’re making smartphones easier to access, helping supporters stay connected and share the moments that matter most, in real time.”

    The partnership celebrates the passion for South African football and creates more ways for supporters to stay connected to the game, on matchdays and beyond.

