Beau Monde Traveller launches South African edition

Luxury UK travel title Beau Monde Traveller has launched a South African edition, entering the local market with a quarterly print publication aimed at affluent leisure travellers.

Luxury travel lands locally

Beau Monde Traveller South Africa is aimed at South African and international leisure travellers with high disposable income.

The magazine covers international destinations alongside regional travel, with editorial focused on where this audience chooses to go, how they travel, and the environments they return to repeatedly.

The debut issue will be a golf focused edition, aligning the title with one of the country’s most established leisure pursuits and its strong appeal to international travellers.

The people shaping the magazine

The South African edition is published by Davlynne Lidbetter, former general manager of Forbes Africa, Forbes Woman, and Forbes Life, alongside Lauren Marks, head of business development.

Editorial leadership will be shaped by Paul Duncan, who joins as editorial director for Beau Monde Traveller South Africa, bringing decades of experience across international luxury media, publishing, and cultural storytelling.

Big stories, bold visuals, and thoughtful storytelling

Presented in an oversized coffee table format, it allows for expansive photography, design led layouts, and long form storytelling,

The launch issue uses golf as one of several lenses into travel, property, hospitality, and lifestyle, considering the courses, estates, hotels, and landscapes that shape the experience of place.

Its release positions the magazine within a broader conversation about high value leisure travel and contemporary luxury.

Where luxury readers will discover it

Distribution follows Beau Monde Traveller's international model.

The magazine will not be sold on general newsstands. Instead, it is distributed through subscription and selective placement across leading hotels, airport lounges, safari lodges, golf clubs, spas, and premium city properties.

Commercially, the title works with a limited number of advertisers per issue, focusing on brands across travel, automotive, property, fashion, watches, home design, security, and tourism.

A quarterly journey through curated lifestyle

Beau Monde Traveller South Africa will be published quarterly, with each issue shaped around regional and international travel and lifestyle through focused lenses including golf, wine tourism, wellness, and nature led experiences.

Each edition is designed to be deliberate, relevant, and enduring, rather than trend driven.