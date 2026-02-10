Intentional media integrated at a local level is SA media’s gamechanger

In the 1990s, futurists warned that marketing wars would one day be fought over consumer attention. They spoke about an onslaught of new media that would ‘compete for eyeballs’. That time has come… and gone. Now brands are competing for resonance, relatability and connection as we move away from attention marketing into the age of intentional marketing.

In essence, intentional media is content that people choose because it fits into their lives. It is media designed to support focus, understanding and everyday routines that helps people learn, unwind and make sense of the world without overwhelming them.

This is a stark contrast to the prevailing approach of media overload. Where algorithms prioritise volume, speed and engagement metrics, and consumers are bombarded by constant messaging 24/7 that leaves them feeling fragmented and fatigued.

No place for performative brands

It’s hardly surprising then, that consumer attention has become increasingly erratic and is no longer easy to pin down. Attention can be bought, interrupted and skipped. Consumers may see content, scroll past it, mute it or ignore it all together. Despite this, these interactions are still counted as ‘attention’ in many metrics, albeit low quality attention.

Brands pay for impressions, reach, views and clicks, and algorithms deliver exposure regardless of interest. Consumers often see ads because they fit a targeting profile not because they have chosen to engage with that brand. So, while money can buy visibility in digital media, it can’t buy consumer interest or commitment.

As such, attention-based marketing has devolved into costly hit or miss exercises that rarely produce the results they once did.

Last year there was growing consumer scepticism around content and sources in the face of rising misinformation and algorithmic echo chambers. There was a significant decline in consumer trust in performance-driven media. This, as consumers become more attuned to branding experiences done merely for results versus those done from a place of authentic expression and connection.

At the same time, the explosion in AI led to consumers craving real brand experiences rooted in depth and credibility.

These conditions created the perfect storm to birth a new type of consumer in 2026 – the empowered consumer.

Value-driven media in demand

Empowered consumers are no longer passive recipients. They want meaningful content. They are actively choosing what they engage with, who they trust, and where they invest their attention and their money. Their media choices are driven by value not trends.

In South Africa, this shift is bringing about a rebalancing of local media. While digital media expanded the local media universe, it’s traditional media that is anchoring it once again. Society is moving away from mindless doomscrolling towards content that adds real value to their everyday lives.

When brands embrace intentional content consumption, they’re not just winning consumer attention – they’re building long-term consumer trust.

Traditional media not so traditional anymore

BrandMapp research findings released in 2025 showed that traditional media (TV, radio, print) still held significant value, especially where consumer trust was concerned. As much as 50% of South African consumers were still drawn to traditional news brands, whether online or in print, the research revealed.

This points to the evolution of traditional media, where so-called legacy news titles stand side-by-side next to newer media brands across multiple platforms. According to Brandon de Kock, director of Storytelling at BrandMapp, this digital transformation gives traditional media an edge, as it allows them 'the advantage of standing out as long-lived, reliable brands'.

Many businesses believe that they must choose between traditional advertising and digital marketing. The reality is that the most effective campaigns carefully integrate both approaches.

An intentional, integrated approach

By blending proven traditional methods with modern digital tactics, comprehensive brand strategies can be created that amplify messaging and maximise reach.

Integrating intentional media within this strategy ensures real connection with modern audiences, giving empowered consumers exactly what they want, how they want it.

Local relevance, established in this way, reduces noise and increases meaning. Caxton’s Roots research findings show that South Africans intentionally use their local papers, including the online editions. Local newspapers are tailored to the specific communities those papers serve, creating a strong sense of engagement, trust and community connection.

This opens opportunities for advertisers in these newspapers to leverage this engagement, trust and connection by localising their messaging.

Caxton Media’s Caxton Collective is a fully integrated solution that was specifically formulated to meet marketers' evolving advertising and engagement needs. That is, to constantly move consumers from awareness, through trust, targeting and conversion, to interaction and data collection.

Together, Caxton's print and digital platforms provide a powerful local multichannel solution for advertisers to maximise their use of intentional media, which is going to become an imperative if brands are to survive in this era of empowered consumers.



