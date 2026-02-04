South Africa
    A safer way to manage incentive payouts, rewards and competition prizes

    Sales incentives, consumer rewards, promotions and competition prizes are powerful tools for driving engagement and boosting sales. However, with fraud, scams and AI-driven impersonation on the rise, traditional cash payouts and bank transfers are no longer secure options.
    Issued by Caxton Media
    4 Feb 2026
    Caxton Media’s engagement company, FoneWorx, is a South African leader in incentive management, loyalty programmes and prize fulfilment. Recognising the growing need for a more secure alternative, FoneWorx developed a robust incentive management system that is transforming how brands manage rewards and payouts.

    The system uses bank-grade processes to securely distribute incentives, rewards, refunds and payouts, without handing out cash or making EFT payments. In the past year alone, it successfully processed more than R24m in transactions on behalf of FoneWorx clients.

    According to Graham Groenewaldt, managing director of FoneWorx, the system was a natural evolution of the company’s existing incentive management offering.

    “Fraud, scams and AI-driven impersonation make it increasingly difficult to verify users and ensure secure transactions when paying sales incentives, consumer rewards and prizes. This was a major concern for our clients, who wanted to drive engagement through these channels but were worried about security. Our solution removes that risk by enabling safe, traceable payouts through a hybrid system with layered security,” Groenewaldt explains.

    The solution sends secure voucher numbers via SMS to recipients of cash rewards, including sales incentives, loyalty rewards, promotional payouts, competition prizes and refunds. Recipients can redeem these vouchers at Standard Bank ATMs or participating PEP, Spar and Boxer stores nationwide.

    With access to more than 7,000 locations across South Africa, recipients can withdraw funds without needing a bank account, while brands benefit from full traceability, detailed audit trails and comprehensive reporting.

    Compared to traditional ATM-only payout methods, the FoneWorx solution offers a significantly reduced fraud risk. Built-in security features include secure pin retrieval via USSD, multiple SMS validation checks, advanced encryption, detailed data logging, and enhanced reporting and transaction monitoring.

    “ATM-only solutions are outdated because they don’t offer sufficient protection. Hybrid systems like this represent the future, as they deliver the layered security that modern incentive programmes demand,” Groenewaldt adds.

    Reduce risk while confidently supporting your sales, loyalty and promotional initiatives, and choose FoneWorx’s secure incentive management solution for your next competition or campaign.

