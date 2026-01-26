Smart hospitality: How technology is redefining guest experiences in South Africa

When South Africa hosted the G20 Summit recently, its hospitality sector welcomed the world and showcased how technology is transforming guest experiences. With its travel and tourism sector projected to have reached a milestone of 1.9 million jobs last year, hotels, resorts, and conference venues are no longer relying solely on service and setting. They’re increasingly powered by intelligent digital infrastructure that connects people, systems, and experiences.

Boyd Chislett, chief business officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, South Africa.

Simply put, technology is redefining the hospitality industry, from booking engines to in-room automation, mobile check-ins, and real-time analytics. And it all depends on three essential drivers: data, connectivity, and human experience.

It’s all about the data

The ability to collect, interpret, and act on information is the key differentiator between good hospitality and exceptional hospitality. It’s about building a 360-degree view of each guest by drawing insights from systems like reservations, loyalty programmes, mobile apps, and on-site sensors.

This allows for hyper-personalisation, where services are tailored to individual preferences and expectations. A returning guest might find their room pre-set to their ideal temperature, their preferred drink ready on arrival, or their itinerary adjusted based on previous visits. These seemingly small details, made possible by advanced analytics and AI, show our commitment to making each guest feel uniquely valued and catered to.

A crucial component of this equation is trust. The most successful operators are those that treat data security and consent management as integral to the guest experience. Robust networks and secure authentication processes ensure that personal information remains protected, even as digital interactions become more seamless.

A strong connectivity foundation

Reliable, high-speed connectivity is the backbone of this new digital environment. It underpins every aspect of major international gatherings, such as the G20, where thousands of guests, delegates, and media representatives converge. From streaming and conferencing to digital transactions and on-site operations, connectivity powers them all.

And this isn’t limited to urban settings with easily accessible infrastructure. For instance, Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ investment in fibre networks, wireless infrastructure, and satellite technologies has enabled hotels and lodges to provide world-class connectivity, whether in the heart of Sandton or on the edge of the Kruger National Park.

In a country as geographically diverse as South Africa, this blend of technologies ensures that even the most remote destinations can deliver the same standard of digital experience as their urban counterparts.

Looking beyond functionality

Yet, despite the growing reliance on technology, hospitality remains fundamentally about people. The balance lies in embracing digital tools without losing sight of the human element.

The best guest experiences blend efficiency with empathy, ensuring that while technology streamlines the journey, staff can focus on creating meaningful, memorable interactions. This reassures our audience that authentic hospitality is not lost in the digital transformation.

Innovative technology is also about sustainability. Guests and shareholders expect transparency around environmental impact. In this regard, intelligent automation is transforming the way hotels operate, from optimising heating, cooling, and lighting to reducing energy use.

Predictive maintenance tools help prevent downtime, while data analytics improve everything from housekeeping schedules to inventory management. Smart meters, water sensors, and digital dashboards allow travellers to see, and even contribute to, sustainability goals.

By connecting environmental performance with guest engagement, we are fostering a sense of environmental consciousness and responsibility in our audience.

Intelligent and immersive experiences

With close to 6.8 million tourists visiting South Africa in the first eight months of 2025, and the government setting a target of 15 million visitors by 2030, what’s next for the country’s hospitality sector?

While AI and augmented reality will definitely play key roles, hospitality thrives on warmth and authenticity. The most future-ready establishments will be those that use technology to empower people rather than replace them.

Large-scale events like the G20 Summit provide more than an opportunity to welcome the world. They offer an opportunity to showcase South Africa’s growing strength as a digitally connected nation – with customer experience at its heart.