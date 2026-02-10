Woodlands Dairy's First Choice expands high-protein beverage range

First Choice High Protein, a high-protein ready-to-drink, milk-based beverage from Woodlands Dairy, has expanded its range with two new offerings designed to meet a broader spectrum of wellness, active lifestyle and performance needs.

Building on the success of its original High Protein Recovery drink, the brand has introduced a reformulated High Protein Recovery (21g) alongside an all-new High Protein Max (27g).

The range extension reflects growing consumer demand for functional nutrition that delivers tangible health benefits without compromising on taste or convenience.

According to Marisa Maccaferri, marketing executive at Woodlands Dairy and First Choice, protein continues to lead the functional beverage category both locally and globally.

“People are increasingly choosing drinks that support their health goals in a practical way,” says Maccaferri. “Protein is at the centre of this shift, and First Choice High Protein makes it easier for consumers to get the right amount of protein, whether they’re focused on everyday wellness, active living or high-performance training.”

Two products, targeted benefits

The expanded range caters to different fitness intensities and lifestyle needs:

High Protein Recovery (21g): A reformulated version of the original Recovery drink, offering a smoother mouthfeel and 21g of protein per 250ml serving. It contains more than 4g of BCAAs to help reduce muscle soreness, is high in calcium and energy, and enriched with eight added B vitamins. The product is low-fat and contains no added sugar.

High Protein Max (27g): Designed for high-intensity athletes and performance-focused consumers, Max delivers 27g of protein per 250ml serving. It includes more than 6g of BCAAs, magnesium, eight B vitamins, calcium and high energy to support muscle recovery, strength development and endurance. High Protein Max is fat-free and contains no added sugar.

Thulile Memela, brand manager at First Choice, says the evolution of the range was strongly guided by consumer feedback.

“Athletes and active consumers told us they wanted better taste, more choice and functionality they could trust. With Recovery (21g) and Max (27g), we now offer a high-protein solution for everyone – from high-performance training to healthier everyday choices.”

Flavour-first innovation

Developed in collaboration with NPD food scientists and flavour experts, the range uses Milk Protein Concentrate – a 20% whey and 80% casein blend – to deliver both fast and slow protein release. This ensures sustained nutritional benefits while maintaining an indulgent taste profile.

The range includes popular flavours such as Double Berry, Peanut Butter, Chocochino, Strawberry and Salted Caramel, the latter added in response to strong consumer demand for indulgent yet functional options.

“South African consumers are more educated and proactive about their health,” adds Memela. “They’re looking for clean labels, protein-rich diets and convenient on-the-go solutions. High Protein delivers on all fronts.”

Local, sustainable and widely available

The new range will be available at leading retailers including Checkers, Dis-Chem, Pick n Pay, Spar and selected pharmacies, as well as online via Takealot, Uber Eats and convenience stores.

Maccaferri concludes: “High Protein is a clear example of Woodlands Dairy’s innovation strategy in action. The range is sustainably produced in South Africa, supports local farming and employment, and is packaged in 100% recyclable cartons. Our goal is to deliver accessible, high-quality nutrition to everyday South Africans while continuously improving taste, health benefits and sustainability.”