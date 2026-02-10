Product Recall: ButtaNutt recalls limited peanut butter over toxin fears

ButtaNutt has announced a precautionary food safety recall of limited batches of its peanut butter products after routine internal testing identified slightly elevated aflatoxin levels above the regulatory limit of 10 parts per billion (ppb).

The company confirmed that initial testing detected aflatoxin levels of 46 ppb in the highest affected batch, with a subsequent re-test recording 28 ppb. While these levels exceed regulatory thresholds, ButtaNutt emphasises that it is acting out of an abundance of caution to protect consumers and ensure full regulatory compliance.

Understanding the health risk

ButtaNutt has provided clarity on the potential health implications for consumers who may already have consumed the affected products.

Health experts differentiate between acute (short-term or once-off) exposure and chronic (long-term) exposure. The primary health risks associated with aflatoxins, including liver-related concerns, are typically linked to regular consumption over extended periods of time.

According to scientific guidelines, an adult would generally need to consume more than 2.4kg of peanut butter contaminated at levels as high as 500 ppb, at least three times a week, to potentially experience acute toxic effects.

As such, consumption of a standard serving from the affected batches would be considered a once-off exposure and is highly unlikely to cause immediate or severe health effects.

Affected products and batch codes

The majority of the affected stock has already been secured and removed from the market. However, 83 individual units may still be in consumers’ possession. Consumers are requested to check their cupboards for the following products and batch codes:

ButtaNutt Chocolate Peanut Butter 250g – Best Before: 15/07/2027



– Best Before: 15/07/2027 ButtaNutt 100% Peanut Butter 1kg – Best Before: 17/07/2027



– Best Before: 17/07/2027 ButtaNutt 100% Peanut Butter 2.5kg – Best Before: 13/07/2027



– Best Before: 13/07/2027 ButtaNutt 100% Peanut Butter 2.5kg – Best Before: 28/07/2027

Stores involved

The affected units were sold at the following retail outlets:

Jacksons Real Food Market (Kyalami and Bryanston)



Irene Farm Stall



Pick n Pay Scottburgh



Sea Point Spar



Stellenbosch Superspar (Helshoogte)



Sonstraal Spar



Wilderness Spar

The products were also sold via the ButtaNutt online store and the ButtaNutt Factory Shop in Paarl.

What consumers should do

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are advised to:

Not consume or dispose of the product.

Return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

If purchased online via buttanutt.co.za, confirm quantities on hand by email with photos attached, after which collection will be arranged.



Consumers who are unable to return products to the place of purchase or who require further information can contact the ButtaNutt team directly:

Monique – monique@buttanutt.co.za | 072 550 1709

Juanita – juanita@buttanutt.co.za | 066 211 2967

ButtaNutt has apologised for the inconvenience caused and reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of food safety, quality assurance and transparency.