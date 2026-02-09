Pick n Pay and Siya Kolisi unite in new value-driven alliance

Pick n Pay has announced a new partnership with Springbok captain and global rugby icon Siya Kolisi, bringing together two proudly South African leaders united by a shared commitment to care, community and meaningful impact.

Image supplied

Rooted in common values, the partnership aligns Pick n Pay’s purpose-led approach — centred on dignity, practicality and people-first action — with Kolisi’s leadership on and off the rugby field.

Together, they will focus on authentic storytelling that celebrates everyday South African moments, the role of food in family and heritage, and the people who make communities thrive.

Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers says the collaboration is grounded in substance rather than symbolism.

“Siya represents leadership with integrity, humility and heart — qualities that resonate deeply with who we are as a business. This partnership is about shared values and showing up for South Africans in ways that are real, consistent and meaningful.”

Expanding on how the partnership will come to life, Dallas Langman, managing executive of Pick n Pay’s retail division, says it goes beyond a traditional endorsement.

“This collaboration will be activated through community-focused initiatives that celebrate belonging, service and everyday excellence. Siya will help shine a light on the people behind the brand — from store teams to suppliers — and on the role Pick n Pay plays in homes and communities across the country.”

Kolisi says the partnership feels both personal and authentic.

“Pick n Pay has always been part of everyday life for South Africans, including my own family. This partnership is about more than rugby — it’s about people, community and the small moments that make us feel at home. I’m proud to be associated with a brand that genuinely cares and acts where it matters.”

The collaboration also builds on the long-standing relationship between Pick n Pay, its Feed the Nation Foundation and the Kolisi Foundation.

Over the past six years, this partnership has helped deliver more than 19 million meals, reinforcing a shared commitment to long-term social impact and sustained community support.

As a tier-one Springbok rugby sponsor and a brand deeply rooted in local communities, Pick n Pay continues to use its platform to bring South Africans together — on the field, around the table and in everyday life — through partnerships that reflect its values and purpose.