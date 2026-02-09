Livo opens second store at Rosebank Mall with luxury lifestyle offerings

Rosebank Mall expands its retail offering with the opening of Livo, a contemporary luxury lifestyle store.

Image supplied

One of only two Livo locations nationwide, the Rosebank store introduces a thoughtfully curated retail experience that blends design, functionality and everyday luxury under one roof.

The store offers an extensive selection across homeware, decor, kitchen essentials, fragrance, beauty, stationery, gifting and lifestyle accessories, each category carefully curated to reflect modern tastes and refined aesthetics.

The Rosebank Mall store presents Livo’s full lifestyle concept through a clean, modern retail environment that encourages browsing, discovery and inspiration. With its balance of practical essentials and design-forward products, Livo appeals to shoppers seeking premium items that enhance both personal spaces and daily routines, without compromising on style.

Image supplied

According to Muhammad Varachia, general manager of Rosebank Mall, the arrival of Livo strengthens the mall’s role as a space where retail meets lifestyle.

“Livo introduces a refined lifestyle offering that aligns seamlessly with Rosebank Mall’s vision. The brand adds depth to our retail mix by offering customers a destination focused on beautifully curated products and elevated living. We are pleased to welcome Livo as part of our ongoing strategy to deliver distinctive, high-quality retail experiences.”

Situated on Level 1 within Rosebank Mall’s fashion and lifestyle precinct, Livo is positioned as a natural extension of the mall’s premium retail experience. Its opening reflects Rosebank Mall’s continued commitment to introducing brands that are relevant, design-led and aligned with evolving consumer expectations.