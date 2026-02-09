Levi's new campaign brings the back to the front

Levi's has launched Behind Every Original, a new global campaign that celebrates the people who push culture forward.

Doechii stars in the campaign. Source: Supplied.

Backstory

Debuting during the Super Bowl with the anthem film Backstory, directed by Kim Gehrig, the Levi’s brand flips expectations by showcasing both celebrity icons and everyday Originals exclusively from the backside, letting them share their game-changing Levi’s backstory.

Why the backside? The brand says this is because it's the most iconic point of view of Levi’s jeans.

“One of the things I love most about the Behind Every Original campaign is that it threads together a story only Levi’s can tell,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of Levi Strauss & Co. “This global campaign celebrates our place at the center of music, sports and fashion culture — as well as in the closets of fans across generations. It’s fitting to have it launch during the Super Bowl being played at Levi’s Stadium, which has become a cultural moment in its own right, through the unifying power of sports."

Backstory features Top Dawg Entertainment’s Grammy-winning Doechii, global superstar ROSÉ, reigning NBA MVP and Champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Grammy- and Academy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, artist and DJ Questlove, model and cultural voice Stefanie Giesinger, and Disney-Pixar “Toy Story” character Woody, among other Originals. Every frame is a celebration of the backside in all its denim-covered glory: strutting, dancing, moving and, above all, living in their Levi's. The film captures the irreplicable swagger of those creating what comes next while honoring the icons who came before them — from the effortless cool of George Michael’s “Faith” era to a modern reimagining of the iconic “Born in the U.S.A.” album cover. Rooted in real cultural moments Levi’s has authentically lived through, the story spans generations and invites everyone to see themselves reflected in the brand.

James Brown’s Get Up Offa That Thing infuses joy and energy into the film’s soundtrack, with a nod to denim-clad behinds serving as an anthem for movers and change makers.

Cross country filming

Shot over the course of six days in Los Angeles, Oklahoma City and London, the production team focused on casting real cowboys, construction workers, climbers and youth to ensure authenticity. The team also collaborated with Doechii’s choreographer Robbie Blue to craft her show-stopping dance moves that wrap up the spot.

Behind Every Original unveils the star cast following the Super Bowl in the form of quick-turn reveal films — punchy six-second clips that spotlight each icon, shifting attention to the movement and self-expression of each Original, rather than their fame.

The campaign extends across social, digital, in-store and out-of-home, living as part of a broader global story that unfolds more of the Originals’ backstories throughout the year with iconic Levi’s products as the anchor. Photography captures the cast in raw, behind-the-scenes moments, putting on their Levi’s denim and stepping out — visually echoing the personal journeys and backstories that shape each Original.

The campaign was conceived in creative partnership with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA.