BizTrends2026 | F45's Karen Loader: 3 pillars reshaping sports marketing

Strength training is no longer positioned purely as performance or physique-driven. It has become a cornerstone of long-term health.

Dr Peter Attia, a leading voice in longevity medicine, consistently highlights strength as one of the most important predictors of healthy ageing.

In his work, Attia refers to strength and stability as essential components of what he calls “the centenarian decathlon”, the physical capabilities required to live independently and well later in life.

Similarly, neuroscientist Andrew Huberman has spoken extensively about resistance training’s role in improving insulin sensitivity, hormonal health and cognitive function, noting that even two to three sessions per week can have outsized benefits.

From a sports marketing perspective, this has changed the narrative:

Strength is now marketed as insurance for the future.



Messaging focuses on capability, resilience and independence.



Education-led content builds trust faster than transformation-based imagery.

Brands that successfully translate this science into accessible, coach-led experiences are winning the credibility and trust of the consumer, which builds into long-term loyalty.