Hong Kong court sentences publisher Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison

Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to a de facto life term following convictions under the city’s national security law, a ruling that has drawn international attention.

Jimmy Lai in conversation with BBC. Source: YouTube.

Defunct

Lai, 78, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily and a British citizen, was convicted on 15 December on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one count of conspiracy to publish seditious material. He has been in detention since December 2020.

Six former Apple Daily editors and executives, who had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to collude with foreign forces, were also sentenced. Their prison terms range from six years and nine months to ten years. The Apple Daily ceased operations in 2021 after authorities froze its assets and conducted multiple raids on its offices.

Call for his release

Lai has spent much of his detention in solitary confinement. According to his family and lawyers, his age and pre-existing health conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, and cataracts, have been worsened by prolonged isolation.

International advocacy groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, have called for Lai’s release, citing concerns about press freedom. The United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the European Union have also urged Hong Kong authorities to consider his situation.

China consistently ranks among the countries with the highest number of imprisoned journalists, with at least 51 currently detained, including eight in Hong Kong.