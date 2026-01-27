Gerety Awards 2026 reveals influential leaders for cross-continental jury sessions

The Gerety Awards has revealed the global cities that will host its 2026 Executive Jury sessions, alongside the Jury Presidents leading and representing them.

Executive judging sessions will take place in London, Auckland, Toronto, New York, Paris, Stockholm, Hong Kong, Dubai, Madrid, Milano, Mexico City, Bangkok, Los Angeles, Berlin and São Paulo. These sessions gather some of the most influential creative, brand, media, and production leaders from around the world, each helping to shape the standard by which advertising is judged.

2026 Jury Presidents

Each Executive Jury session will be led by a Jury President chosen for their creative authority and industry impact.

The 2026 Jury Presidents include:

London — Nadja Lossgott, joint chief creative officer, AMV BBDO

Auckland — Isobel Kerr-Newell, CEO, Artemis Communications and Leisa Wall, co-chief creative officer McCann New Zealand

Toronto — Josefina Nadurata, co-founder/executive producer, Holiday Films | Holiday United Group (H.U.G) and Krystle Mullin, CCO, john st. and T&P

New York — Shannon Washington, chief creative officer, 11 Ounces

Paris — Gabrielle Attia, creative director, Marcel

Stockholm — Emma Eriksson, creative lead, Forsman & Bodenfors

Hong Kong —Kitty Lun, director, head of Creative Shop Meta

Dubai — Vidya Manmohan, founder & creative chairwoman, V4GOOD

Madrid — Alejandra Chacón, head of strategy & insights, Havas Media Network

Milan — Cinzia Pallaoro, executive creative director, Leagas Delaney

Mexico City — Cristina Galán, country manager, SAMY

Bangkok — Pare Rinnachit, managing director, Yell Bangkok

Los Angeles — Val Carlson, global chief creative officer, Critical Mass

Berlin — Marielle Wilsdorf, partner & managing director, Scholz & Friends

São Paulo — Andrea Siqueira, partner & CCO, AMPFY

These Presidents will guide the Executive Jury discussions in their cities, ensuring rigorous evaluation and bringing regional expertise to a global benchmark for creative excellence.