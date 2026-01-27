South Africa
    Gerety Awards 2026 reveals influential leaders for cross-continental jury sessions

    The Gerety Awards has revealed the global cities that will host its 2026 Executive Jury sessions, alongside the Jury Presidents leading and representing them.
    27 Jan 2026
    27 Jan 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Executive judging sessions will take place in London, Auckland, Toronto, New York, Paris, Stockholm, Hong Kong, Dubai, Madrid, Milano, Mexico City, Bangkok, Los Angeles, Berlin and São Paulo. These sessions gather some of the most influential creative, brand, media, and production leaders from around the world, each helping to shape the standard by which advertising is judged.

    2026 Jury Presidents

    Each Executive Jury session will be led by a Jury President chosen for their creative authority and industry impact.

    The 2026 Jury Presidents include:

    London — Nadja Lossgott, joint chief creative officer, AMV BBDO
    Auckland — Isobel Kerr-Newell, CEO, Artemis Communications and Leisa Wall, co-chief creative officer McCann New Zealand
    Toronto — Josefina Nadurata, co-founder/executive producer, Holiday Films | Holiday United Group (H.U.G) and Krystle Mullin, CCO, john st. and T&P
    New York — Shannon Washington, chief creative officer, 11 Ounces
    Paris — Gabrielle Attia, creative director, Marcel
    Stockholm — Emma Eriksson, creative lead, Forsman & Bodenfors
    Hong Kong —Kitty Lun, director, head of Creative Shop Meta
    Dubai — Vidya Manmohan, founder & creative chairwoman, V4GOOD
    Madrid — Alejandra Chacón, head of strategy & insights, Havas Media Network
    Milan — Cinzia Pallaoro, executive creative director, Leagas Delaney
    Mexico City — Cristina Galán, country manager, SAMY
    Bangkok — Pare Rinnachit, managing director, Yell Bangkok
    Los Angeles — Val Carlson, global chief creative officer, Critical Mass
    Berlin — Marielle Wilsdorf, partner & managing director, Scholz & Friends
    São Paulo — Andrea Siqueira, partner & CCO, AMPFY

    These Presidents will guide the Executive Jury discussions in their cities, ensuring rigorous evaluation and bringing regional expertise to a global benchmark for creative excellence.

    Let's do Biz