Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Medium Weight Graphic Designer Durban
- Social Content Creator Cape Town
- Graphic Designer Germiston
- Sales Assistant Germiston
- Senior Designer/Junior Art Director Germiston
- Graphic Designer Cape Town
- Hybrid Strategist Bryanston
- Journalist & Digital Content Creator Pretoria
- Group Head: Art Cape Town
- Installations Supervisor Johannesburg
Gerety Awards 2026 reveals influential leaders for cross-continental jury sessions
Executive judging sessions will take place in London, Auckland, Toronto, New York, Paris, Stockholm, Hong Kong, Dubai, Madrid, Milano, Mexico City, Bangkok, Los Angeles, Berlin and São Paulo. These sessions gather some of the most influential creative, brand, media, and production leaders from around the world, each helping to shape the standard by which advertising is judged.
2026 Jury Presidents
Each Executive Jury session will be led by a Jury President chosen for their creative authority and industry impact.
The 2026 Jury Presidents include:
London — Nadja Lossgott, joint chief creative officer, AMV BBDO
Auckland — Isobel Kerr-Newell, CEO, Artemis Communications and Leisa Wall, co-chief creative officer McCann New Zealand
Toronto — Josefina Nadurata, co-founder/executive producer, Holiday Films | Holiday United Group (H.U.G) and Krystle Mullin, CCO, john st. and T&P
New York — Shannon Washington, chief creative officer, 11 Ounces
Paris — Gabrielle Attia, creative director, Marcel
Stockholm — Emma Eriksson, creative lead, Forsman & Bodenfors
Hong Kong —Kitty Lun, director, head of Creative Shop Meta
Dubai — Vidya Manmohan, founder & creative chairwoman, V4GOOD
Madrid — Alejandra Chacón, head of strategy & insights, Havas Media Network
Milan — Cinzia Pallaoro, executive creative director, Leagas Delaney
Mexico City — Cristina Galán, country manager, SAMY
Bangkok — Pare Rinnachit, managing director, Yell Bangkok
Los Angeles — Val Carlson, global chief creative officer, Critical Mass
Berlin — Marielle Wilsdorf, partner & managing director, Scholz & Friends
São Paulo — Andrea Siqueira, partner & CCO, AMPFY
These Presidents will guide the Executive Jury discussions in their cities, ensuring rigorous evaluation and bringing regional expertise to a global benchmark for creative excellence.