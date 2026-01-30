Meet the 2025 Portfolio Night All-Stars

The One Club for Creativity has announced the four talented young creatives who have been selected as 2025 Portfolio Night All-Stars Grand Prize winners, each receiving a free trip to Creative Week 2026 in New York.

Portfolio review programme

Kaisa Kettunen, art director, graphic designer, Helsinki (PN hosted by DDB Nord)

Amar Salim, art director, graphic designer, photographer, Dubai (PN hosted by Impact BBDO)

Roberto Schettino, copywriter, Milan (PN hosted by SBAM)

Ahmed Shohoud, art director, graphic designer, Riyadh (PN hosted by Impact BBDO)

Established in 2003, Portfolio Night has long been recognised as the world’s largest advertising portfolio review programme, taking place in dozens of cities around the world on the same date to help the next generation of creative talent entering the industry. A highlight of the programme is Portfolio Night All-Stars, where industry professionals from each host city select one young creative in their market with the best portfolios. The All-Stars are then assembled into teams and work virtually on a brief, provided and judged by Google, who served as the exclusive global sponsor of this year’s edition of Portfolio Night.Based on the brief, the following team of 2025 PN All-Stars was selected as Grand Prize winners:

The Google team managing the Portfolio Night partnership and judging the brief were Sheila Larkin, Google creative lab's talent lead, Natalie Dennis, group creative lead, Greg Calvert, visual designer, and Kevin Koller, group creative director.“This year's All-Stars showed incredible craft, hustle, and heart,” said Google’s Dennis. “The speed at which they came together from around the world, fusing their unique creative perspectives to tackle our Gemini brief, resulted in a showcase that was both insightful and a total joy to watch.”

Opportunities

While at Creative Week 2026, the PN All-Stars Grand Prize winners will attend The One Show 2026, ADC 105th Annual Awards, Young Ones Student Awards, and One Show Indies awards ceremonies, AI Creative Challenge, and industry networking events.Since starting 22 years ago, Portfolio Night has taken place in 70 cities across 45 countries, with more than 13,000 portfolios reviewed. Presented by the global non-profit One Club for Creativity, it serves as the gateway for young talent to enter the ad industry or find a new job. It enables the best of the present — hundreds of renowned international creative directors at host agencies — to meet and mentor the leaders of the future in industry hubs around the world. Portfolio Night has also become a crucial tool for agencies in recruiting top young talent, providing a platform for recognition from local industry peers, and giving agencies a place on the global stage as the ad world tunes in to this one-of-a-kind event.Branding for Portfolio Night 2025 was created by 2022 Young Guns Winner, Ana Miminoshvili represented by Glasshouse Artists in North America.