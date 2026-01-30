Meet the 2025 Portfolio Night All-Stars
The One Club for Creativity has announced the four talented young creatives who have been selected as 2025 Portfolio Night All-Stars Grand Prize winners, each receiving a free trip to Creative Week 2026 in New York.
Portfolio review programmeEstablished in 2003, Portfolio Night has long been recognised as the world’s largest advertising portfolio review programme, taking place in dozens of cities around the world on the same date to help the next generation of creative talent entering the industry. A highlight of the programme is Portfolio Night All-Stars, where industry professionals from each host city select one young creative in their market with the best portfolios. The All-Stars are then assembled into teams and work virtually on a brief, provided and judged by Google, who served as the exclusive global sponsor of this year’s edition of Portfolio Night.Based on the brief, the following team of 2025 PN All-Stars was selected as Grand Prize winners:
- Kaisa Kettunen, art director, graphic designer, Helsinki (PN hosted by DDB Nord)
- Amar Salim, art director, graphic designer, photographer, Dubai (PN hosted by Impact BBDO)
- Roberto Schettino, copywriter, Milan (PN hosted by SBAM)
- Ahmed Shohoud, art director, graphic designer, Riyadh (PN hosted by Impact BBDO)
The Google team managing the Portfolio Night partnership and judging the brief were Sheila Larkin, Google creative lab's talent lead, Natalie Dennis, group creative lead, Greg Calvert, visual designer, and Kevin Koller, group creative director.“This year's All-Stars showed incredible craft, hustle, and heart,” said Google’s Dennis. “The speed at which they came together from around the world, fusing their unique creative perspectives to tackle our Gemini brief, resulted in a showcase that was both insightful and a total joy to watch.”While at Creative Week 2026, the PN All-Stars Grand Prize winners will attend The One Show 2026, ADC 105th Annual Awards, Young Ones Student Awards, and One Show Indies awards ceremonies, AI Creative Challenge, and industry networking events.