    Amsterdam becomes first capital to ban meat ads in public spaces

    Amsterdam’s city council has voted to amend local regulations to ban outdoor advertising for meat products, making it the first capital city in the world to do so as part of broader climate and public-health policy aims.
    27 Jan 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The restrictions — covering billboards, bus shelters and other public displays — also extend to fossil-fuel products such as petrol-powered cars, flights and cruises, though shopkeepers may still promote goods on their own premises.

    The measure was approved by a majority of councillors and is due to take effect on 1 May 2026, although officials say a transition period may be needed to address legal and contractual issues. Supporters say the policy aligns with Amsterdam’s goals to cut emissions and shift diets toward more plant-based eating, while critics warn of symbolic impact and potential legal challenges.

    The ban applies to billboards and bus shelters, and would not affect small businesses, who will still be allowed to market their products on posters.

    Let's do Biz