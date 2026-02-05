Sanlam Investments' Teboho Makhabane: African youth are key to unlocking the just energy transition

Policymakers, investors, project developers, and development partners will soon meet at the 2026 Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES) to discuss how to move climate projects from planning to implementation. The summit will be held at the Century City Convention Centre in Cape Town from 24 to 27 February 2026.

Sanlam's head of ESG and impact, Teboho Makhabane. Image credit: Sanlam/Facebook

Sanlam Investments will serve as the headline sponsor of the AGES for the third consecutive year.

Ahead of the summit, Sanlam Investments' head of ESG and impact, Teboho Makhabane, talked to Bizcommunity about unlocking the green economy, balancing fossil fuels with clean energy, and the role of Africa's youth in the just energy transition.

Why do you think events like Africa’s Green Economy Summit are key to unlocking the green economy in Africa?

Events like the Africa’s Green Economy Summit are critical because they help move the green economy conversation from ambition to implementation. Africa does not lack ideas, opportunity, or intent.

What is often missing is the effective mobilisation of capital and the enabling policy and regulatory frameworks needed to translate those ideas into investable, scalable projects.

How can South Africa and the rest of the continent ensure that the energy transition is just and inclusive?

A just energy transition in South Africa and across the continent requires a clear-eyed understanding of where Africa is today, alongside a firm commitment to where we need to go.

While the long-term objective is a low-carbon energy system, the transition must recognise existing energy dependencies, development needs, and the livelihoods tied to current energy systems.

Is it possible for countries like South Africa to balance fossil fuels while embracing cleaner energy?

Putting people at the centre of the transition is critical.

In South Africa, this means being honest about the communities and workers who depend on coal and other fossil fuel-based industries, and ensuring they are actively supported through the transition rather than displaced by it.

Practically, this requires sustained investment in reskilling and upskilling, education, and the development of alternative economic opportunities in affected regions.

How can the public and private sectors work together to unlock the potential of green energy?

A just transition requires deliberate collaboration between the public and private sectors, with each playing a distinct but complementary role.

Governments are critical in setting clear policy direction, providing regulatory certainty, and investing in enabling infrastructure that lowers risk and crowds in private capital.

This includes long-term energy planning, credible transition pathways, and labour and industrial policies that support workers and communities affected by the shift in energy systems. The private sector, in turn, brings capital, innovation, and execution capability.

What are some of the most exciting developments in Africa’s green economy right now?

One of the most exciting developments in Africa’s green economy is the growing momentum around green hydrogen as a future energy and industrial solution.

Countries like South Africa and Namibia are well-positioned to leverage abundant renewable resources to produce green hydrogen, creating opportunities not only for decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, but also for industrial development, job creation, and export-led growth.

What role do African youth play in the just energy transition, and how can they benefit from it?

Africa’s youth are not only the future of the just energy transition — they are essential to its success.

Any transition that does not meaningfully include young people, from design through to implementation, risks being ineffective and unsustainable.

With Africa’s demographic profile, the energy transition will be shaped largely by the skills, ideas and leadership of its youth.

Finally, what do you hope will come out of the 2026 Africa’s Green Economy Summit?

I hope the 2026 Africa’s Green Economy Summit delivers real, measurable outcomes.

That means projects funded, deals signed, and partnerships formed that continue well beyond the event itself.

More importantly, I hope the summit results in clear commitments that can be tracked over time, ensuring that ambition is matched by accountability and sustained action.

Ultimately, success will be measured by what happens after the summit — whether momentum is maintained, capital continues to flow, and progress toward a just and sustainable future can be clearly demonstrated.