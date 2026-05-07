BizTrends | Spend Trend 2026 Part 2: Consumers adopt value-seeking spending strategies

Signalling a cautious but meaningful recovery, in 2025, consumer spending grew 0.8% above inflation for the first time since 2022. However, households are not increasing discretionary spend; they are adapting under pressure

In the Spend Trend Report 2026, 75% of respondents engage in sports betting in some shape or form (Image source: @ Carte Blanche Carte Blanche

This trend emerged from the recently released Visa and Discovery Bank’s Spend Trend 2026 Report.

The report explores six themes shaping consumer behaviour, some of which were discussed in Spend Trend 2026 Part 1: Social engineering and its impact on fraud.

Rather than cutting spending across the board, consumers have become more selective, with essentials being a priority. Consumers are also using rewards, budgeting tools and value-seeking strategies to stretch their spending.

“They have been much more judicious in terms of taking advantage of the kind of injection rate reduction that provides,” says Hylton Kallner, CEO, Discovery Bank and Discovery SA.

For example, consumers are using the rewards and incentives they have access to, drawing down on them, and they're engaging much more in these programmes.

The report shows that 54%, up from 36%, of respondents say that rewards and benefits are more of an active part of how their household spends.

It is not just about the kind of incentive itself, he says. “It's about how you're using it to shop smartly and be much more aware.

“The trend towards smarter spending is incredibly strong, and the increased spend outpacing inflation is one of the headline findings at a macro level.”

This upturn in spending is supported and driven by four key trends: travel, online betting, weight management medicine as a new health spending trend, and AI reshaping shopping decisions.

Key trends