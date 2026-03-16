BizTrends: The future is Gen Z - strategies for organisations to attract young talent

Across agencies, marketing teams, and communication departments, one question keeps surfacing: how do organisations attract and retain the next generation of talent when workplace expectations are changing so rapidly?

Supplied image: Nancy Dusani

Gen Z, those born roughly between the late 1990s and early 2010s, are steadily becoming a dominant part of the workforce. Within the next decade, they will not only be employees but will also shape organisations as strategists, creatives, and future leaders. Understanding what this generation values is not just about HR, it is about business strategy.

Challenging the stereotypes

Too often, Gen Z is portrayed as overly sensitive, entitled, or unwilling to cope with pressure. From my experience, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

What we want is not less accountability or lower standards. We want workplaces where respect, collaboration, and psychological safety are standard, because these environments allow us to produce our best work.

Feeling seen, heard, and supported enables creativity and productivity in ways that traditional, hierarchical workplaces often fail to achieve.

Recent research confirms this. In 2024, Deloitte released its Gen Z and Millennial Survey, reporting that around 40% of Gen Z respondents feel stressed or anxious most of the time, with unhealthy workplace cultures among the main contributors.

This highlights that mental well-being and performance are deeply connected — organisations that ignore this link risk losing both talent and innovation.

The value Gen Z brings

For agencies and communications teams, understanding this generation is essential. Gen Z professionals bring digital fluency, cultural insight, and adaptability.

Many of us grew up navigating social media, online communities, and emerging technologies, which gives us an ability to interpret trends, understand audiences, and respond quickly to changing behaviours. These skills are particularly valuable in industries where relevance, creativity, and speed matter.

However, these qualities can only be fully utilised in workplaces that encourage open dialogue and collaboration. Cultures defined by dismissive leadership, internal politics, or condescension often block the very insights organisations claim to value.

When ideas are not welcomed, creativity is stifled, and employees may leave or disengage.

What a supportive culture looks like

Creating a workplace that fosters psychological safety is not a luxury — it is a necessity. Teams perform better when employees feel comfortable sharing ideas, asking questions, and challenging assumptions without fear of judgment or retaliation.

Respectful communication, constructive feedback, and opportunities for collaboration are the cornerstones of a culture that allows young professionals to thrive.

Gen Z is not asking for special treatment. We are asking for environments where hard work and ambition are matched by fairness, empathy, and professional respect.

When these elements are in place, people contribute more, innovate faster, and remain committed to the organisation over the long term.

The opportunity for organisations

The organisations that embrace these principles will gain a clear advantage. Agencies and brands that invest in collaborative, respectful, and psychologically safe cultures are far more likely to attract and retain Gen Z talent who are motivated, digitally fluent, and capable of delivering meaningful results.

Gen Z is not rejecting hard work; we are challenging workplaces to evolve so that our creativity and perspective can flourish.

This is especially critical for communications and marketing industries, where the speed of change is relentless, and relevance is key.

Organisations that fail to adapt risk losing the very talent they need to stay competitive, while those that embrace this shift will unlock a generation of professionals equipped to drive innovation, cultural insight, and strategic growth.

Aligning values with performance

Ultimately, creating the right culture is about alignment. Organisations that understand the link between psychological safety, respect, and performance will find that their teams are not only happier but more effective.

Gen Z professionals want to contribute meaningfully, grow within their roles, and be part of teams that recognise their ideas. When workplaces provide this, performance naturally improves, and organisations gain a sustainable competitive advantage.

Culture is not a soft issue. It is a strategic decision that determines whether organisations will lead or fall behind. By investing in supportive and respectful workplace environments today, agencies and communication teams can ensure they retain the talent that will define the future of their industries.