Regenesys appoints head of new School of Psychology

Dr Yemisi Oduntan has been appointed as the academic head of Regenesys Education's newly formed School of Psychology.

Supplied image: Dr Yemisi Oduntan has been appointed academic head of Regenesys Education's School of Psychology

A registered Clinical Psychologist, Oduntan is an experienced academic leader who holds a PhD in Psychology from Rhodes University. With over a decade of experience in higher education, her work spans undergraduate and postgraduate teaching, postgraduate research supervision, curriculum development, and academic quality assurance.

Speaking about her appointment, Oduntan says: "Joining Regenesys felt like a natural fit. Their commitment to developing the whole person, not just the professional, deeply resonates with how I have always approached psychology and education."

She continued: "I am particularly excited about the opportunity to build a school that draws on the richness of our continent's knowledge systems and lived realities, and cultivates scholarship that is socially responsive and transformative.

“My hope is that our graduates will leave not only as skilled academics and practitioners, but also as grounded, empathetic leaders who understand the unique psychological landscape of Africa and are equipped to make a meaningful difference within it."