NtryMed debuts The Ordinary-style efficacy at accessible prices in SA

In South Africa's crowded skincare market, newly launched NtryMed stands out by offering scientifically developed skincare tailored for South Africans, focusing on accessible and proven solutions for daily skin health.

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With an ethos similar to The Ordinary ("high-quality skincare at accessible prices"), NtryMed focuses on efficacy, simplicity, and long-term results with prices starting at R250.

While the brand isn't too concerned with trends, its approach is on-trend.

In Spate's recent Beauty Pulse 2026 report, it found that face products are leading the way, especially on TikTok, signalling a clear consumer discovery path.

Backed by research, a medical doctor designed the line to make clinical-grade skincare accessible in South Africans’ daily skincare routines.

Thus, all of the products in the NtryMed line are designed with one goal in mind: supporting skin health at every stage, from cleansing and toning to hydration, treatment, and protection.

Karen Bester, a representative and medical trainer at NtryMed, spoke with Bizcommunity about tailoring products to the needs of the South African market, trending ingredients, and what skincare brands can learn from social media.

How does NtryMed tailor its formulations to the unique demands of the South African beauty market?

NtryMed addresses the diverse needs of the South African market by focusing on barrier-supporting, non-irritating formulations suitable for all skin types and conditions, including sensitive, inflamed, dry, and oily skin.

Given South Africa’s varied climate (from dry to humid) and high UV exposure, the range emphasises hydration, soothing, pigmentation control, and environmental protection.

Importantly, the brand is grounded in a “proof, not promises” philosophy, prioritising clinically supported ingredients and measurable outcomes over exaggerated claims, ensuring consumers can trust the efficacy and integrity of every product.

What distinguishes NtryMed's science-backed formulations from current market offerings?

NtryMed stands out through its doctor-led development and research-backed approach, combined with a philosophy of “results without overpromising.”

Unlike many brands that rely on marketing hype, NtryMed focuses on:

Clinically relevant ingredients and functions (hydration, repair, anti-ageing).



Barrier-first formulations that protect long-term skin health.



Multi-functional products that simplify routines.



Transparency and realistic claims.

This positions the brand as credible, practical, and trustworthy, rather than trend-driven.

Which ingredients are leading trends in the local skin health market?

These trends reflect a broader shift toward gentle, effective, and barrier-conscious skincare.

Ingredients shaping the market include:

Retinoids (for renewal and anti-ageing)



Polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) (gentle exfoliation for sensitive skin)



Antioxidants (environmental protection)



Peptides (firming and anti-ageing)



Barrier-supporting lipids and microbiome-friendly ingredients



Hydrating agents (for moisture retention and skin resilience)

Why is bridging clinical-grade skincare with accessible daily routines crucial?

Many consumers are overwhelmed by complicated routines or intimidated by clinical skincare.

NtryMed bridges this gap by making professional-grade formulations usable at home, offering a clear step-by-step system (cleanse, tone, treat, moisturise, protect), and ensuring products are gentle enough for daily use.

The range is also well-suited to individuals seeking a clean, crisp skincare routine that doesn’t rely heavily on active ingredients, focusing instead on consistent barrier support, hydration, and overall skin health without unnecessary complexity.

This approach increases consistency, which is essential for results, while also making skincare more inclusive and sustainable for everyday users.

What lessons can skin health brands take from TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit skincare advice?

Simplicity wins - users prefer streamlined, understandable routines.



Transparency builds trust - consumers are sceptical of exaggerated claims.



Education is key – users want to understand ingredients and benefits.



Barrier care is trending – over-exfoliation backlash has shifted focus to skin health.



Real results matter more than hype.

Brands like NtryMed respond by offering clear, honest, and function-driven products rather than chasing viral trends.

What’s next in the pipeline for NtryMed?

Continued expansion of the step-based skincare system.



More targeted treatments addressing specific concerns (e.g., advanced pigmentation, ageing, sensitivity).



Ongoing innovation grounded in research and clinical insight.



Further emphasis on personalised, adaptable routines.

The brand’s trajectory suggests a focus on deepening its results-driven offering rather than rapidly expanding for the sake of trends.