South Africa
Healthcare Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

COHSASAMedshieldMedihelpCANSAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Global health progress at risk without stronger systems, warns WHO

    Organisations working to strengthen health systems in Africa, including Cohsasa, are likely to find renewed urgency in the latest report from the World Health Organization, which warns that gains in global health are under threat.
    Issued by COHSASA
    14 May 2026
    14 May 2026
    WHO says strengthened health systems are integral to achieving 2030 Sustainable Development Goals
    WHO says strengthened health systems are integral to achieving 2030 Sustainable Development Goals

    The World Health Statistics 2026 report released yesterday highlights uneven progress, slowing gains and, in some areas, reversals – leaving the world off track to achieve the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. WHO points to the need for stronger health systems and improved data to sustain progress and close persistent gaps.

    There have been notable advances over the past decade. New HIV infections fell by 40% between 2010 and 2024, while the number of people needing interventions for neglected tropical diseases dropped by 36%.

    In the WHO African Region, progress in reducing HIV (down 70%) and tuberculosis (down 28%) has outpaced global averages.

    However, these gains are fragile. Malaria incidence has increased by 8.5% since 2015, and progress towards universal health coverage has slowed sharply. One quarter of the global population faces financial hardship due to healthcare costs, and an estimated 1.6 billion people were pushed into or further into poverty due to out-of-pocket spending in 2022.

    The report also underscores critical weaknesses in health information systems. As of the end of 2025, only 18% of countries were reporting mortality data within one year, and just one third met WHO standards for high-quality mortality data. These gaps limit the ability to monitor trends, target interventions and ensure accountability.

    WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the findings reflect “both progress and persistent inequality,” emphasising the need for stronger, more equitable health systems supported by resilient data systems.

    For organisations such as Cohsasa, the findings reinforce the importance of systematic approaches to improving the quality and safety of care. While the WHO report does not prescribe specific mechanisms, it points to challenges – such as uneven performance, gaps in measurement and preventable harm – that that are directly addressed through structured quality improvement and accreditation processes.

    By applying measurable standards, supporting continuous improvement and strengthening the use of data at facility level, accreditation programmes provide a practical means of translating system-wide priorities into day-to-day clinical practice.

    The report sends a clear message: global health progress is real, but fragile. Strengthening health systems – supported by better data and sustained, measurable improvement – will be essential to regain momentum towards the 2030 health goals.

    Read more: World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, COHSASA
    Share this article
    COHSASA
    COHSASA, a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz