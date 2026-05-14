Global health progress at risk without stronger systems, warns WHO

Organisations working to strengthen health systems in Africa, including Cohsasa, are likely to find renewed urgency in the latest report from the World Health Organization, which warns that gains in global health are under threat.

WHO says strengthened health systems are integral to achieving 2030 Sustainable Development Goals

The World Health Statistics 2026 report released yesterday highlights uneven progress, slowing gains and, in some areas, reversals – leaving the world off track to achieve the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. WHO points to the need for stronger health systems and improved data to sustain progress and close persistent gaps.

There have been notable advances over the past decade. New HIV infections fell by 40% between 2010 and 2024, while the number of people needing interventions for neglected tropical diseases dropped by 36%.

In the WHO African Region, progress in reducing HIV (down 70%) and tuberculosis (down 28%) has outpaced global averages.

However, these gains are fragile. Malaria incidence has increased by 8.5% since 2015, and progress towards universal health coverage has slowed sharply. One quarter of the global population faces financial hardship due to healthcare costs, and an estimated 1.6 billion people were pushed into or further into poverty due to out-of-pocket spending in 2022.

The report also underscores critical weaknesses in health information systems. As of the end of 2025, only 18% of countries were reporting mortality data within one year, and just one third met WHO standards for high-quality mortality data. These gaps limit the ability to monitor trends, target interventions and ensure accountability.

WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the findings reflect “both progress and persistent inequality,” emphasising the need for stronger, more equitable health systems supported by resilient data systems.

For organisations such as Cohsasa, the findings reinforce the importance of systematic approaches to improving the quality and safety of care. While the WHO report does not prescribe specific mechanisms, it points to challenges – such as uneven performance, gaps in measurement and preventable harm – that that are directly addressed through structured quality improvement and accreditation processes.

By applying measurable standards, supporting continuous improvement and strengthening the use of data at facility level, accreditation programmes provide a practical means of translating system-wide priorities into day-to-day clinical practice.

The report sends a clear message: global health progress is real, but fragile. Strengthening health systems – supported by better data and sustained, measurable improvement – will be essential to regain momentum towards the 2030 health goals.



