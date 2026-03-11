The Hospital Show 2026: Learn, network and earn CPD points

The Hospital Show returns in 2026 as Cohsasa's flagship quality improvement event, bringing accreditation, innovation and real-world healthcare challenges into focused, meaningful discussion at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Each year, Cohsasa CEO Jacqui Stewart curates a timely and relevant theme, convening respected speakers and expert panels to explore the issues shaping healthcare quality and long-term sustainability across the sector.

A Unified Healthcare Platform: The Hospital Show runs alongside:

Saphex

The Pharmacy Show

GP Expo

The Digital Health Show

With multiple leading healthcare events under one roof, delegates benefit from exposure to a broad spectrum of professionals involved in policy, clinical practice, management and procurement - creating unmatched opportunities for learning, collaboration and networking.

Attendance is free , and CPD points are available to delegates. Register today!

Be part of where hospital teams connect, learn, and lead.

Register free to visit The Hospital Show 2026!

2026 Conference Focus

This year’s programme centres on sustaining quality improvement gains in hospitals.

Thought-leader sessions and panels

Focus on quality improvement in hospitals, showcasing practical lessons from South African and African health facilities.



Day 1 looks at quality assurance, accreditation, and real-world success stories like Blantyre Adventist Hospital.



looks at quality assurance, accreditation, and real-world success stories like Blantyre Adventist Hospital. Day 2 explores AI in healthcare, challenges for hospital intelligence systems and how to make them effective.

Expert panel discussions

Multidisciplinary panels with hospital leaders, quality specialists and academics tackling pressing issues such as:

– Ensuring quality in public sector hospitals

– Accreditation’s role in driving performance

– What Africa can teach the world (and vice-versa) about healthcare quality.

View the conference programme



