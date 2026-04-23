Leadership, transparency and culture shifts are key to improving public sector healthcare quality

Strong leadership, functional governance and an honest culture of reporting are among the critical factors needed to improve and sustain quality care in South Africa’s public health sector, experts said during a panel discussion at the Hospital Show Conference hosted by Cohsasa in Sandton recently.

Cohsasa CEO, Jacqui Stewart (left), moderates the panel discussing “Quality in the Public Sector”. From left: Dr Siphiwe Mndaweni, CEO of the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC), Professor Sabelile Tenza, associate professor, Patient Safety and Healthcare Quality, North-West University, Professor Sibusiso Zuma, chair of the Department of Health Studies at Unisa and Dr Arthur Manning, CEO of Rahima Moosa Women and Children’s Hospital

The session, moderated by Cohsasa CEO Jacqui Stewart, brought together senior voices from regulation, academia and hospital management to unpack the persistent gaps – and opportunities – in public sector healthcare delivery.

Professor Sibusiso Zuma of Unisa set the tone, noting that quality varies widely across public hospitals and is often determined by how effectively leadership teams work together.

“In my experience, the level of care depends on how heads of departments – nursing, pharmacy and clinical leadership – function as a team,” he said. “They need to identify problems and address them collectively. Management must also be visible, regularly engaging with what is happening on the ground.”

Dr Siphiwe Mndaweni, CEO of the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC), reinforced the central role of leadership and governance structures, drawing on inspection findings.

“Where leadership is weak or absent, quality suffers,” she said. “Infrastructure is another major challenge. Many facilities are old, and maintenance budgets are often diverted elsewhere, meaning planned upkeep simply does not happen.”

She added that even basic resources remain a concern. “Without essentials like soap, effective infection prevention and control is impossible.”

Dr Mndaweni also highlighted shortcomings in clinical governance, linking these directly to rising litigation. “Facilities may have clinical committees on paper, but if they are not meeting to interrogate lapses in care, the system fails.”

Security risks, poor community engagement and underutilised strategic plans further compound the problem. “Too often, documents are developed and then filed away. Facilities lose sight of their strategy and have no real understanding of patient satisfaction.”

However, she noted that where leadership is engaged – actively interacting with staff and patients – outcomes improve significantly.

Responding to questions on balancing regulatory compliance with quality improvement, Dr Arthur Manning, CEO of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, argued that compliance should be seen as a starting point rather than an endpoint.

“Standards are a benchmark, but they are not the ceiling,” he said. “Our experience shows that it is possible to move beyond them.”

Professor Zuma agreed, cautioning against a compliance-driven mindset that fades once certification is achieved. “Facilities often put in intense effort to meet regulatory requirements, then step back afterwards,” he said. “Quality improvement cannot be a once-off exercise or confined to a single ‘quality person’. It must be everyone’s responsibility.”

He advocated for broader training in Total Quality Management and regular six-monthly audits involving all staff. “Quality must be continuous,” he said.

Professor Sabelile Tenza of North-West University pointed to a deeper cultural issue undermining progress: performative compliance. “There is a tendency to be compliant on paper rather than in practice,” she said, citing research in which hospitals borrowed equipment to pass inspections, only to return it afterwards.

She described a culture of concealment, where staff hesitate to report shortages or failures. “There is fear of exposing the truth, even to boards that could advocate for improvements,” she said. “If we remove that fear, we can move forward.”

Professor Tenza also raised concerns about the reporting of adverse events, stressing the need to protect healthcare workers. “Clinicians ask why they should report incidents when they see no feedback or improvement,” she said.

She criticised the gap between policy and practice around “Just Culture” frameworks. “We talk about it, but confidentiality is not adequately protected. Without anonymity, reporting systems will not work “The focus should be on the incident, not the individual,” she said. “That is how a learning culture is created.”

Although the National Department of Health has developed free online reporting tools, uptake remains low. Professor Tenza said the system needs to be more user-friendly and accessible via mobile devices, with less duplication between paper and digital processes.

“The focus should be on the incident, not the individual,” she said. “That is how systems learn.”

Dr Mndaweni acknowledged that regulation can be perceived as punitive but stressed that enforcement is a last resort. “The OHSC is designed to support compliance and improvement, not punishment,” she said. “But where there is persistent non-compliance, enforcement becomes necessary – even to the point of revoking a facility’s licence to operate.”

She added that the regulator is repositioning itself to play a more active role in quality improvement, rather than acting solely as an enforcer.

Dr Manning rejected the notion that compliance and quality improvement are competing priorities. “Regulatory standards define the minimum acceptable level of care,” he said. “Meeting them should be business as usual. The real goal is to exceed them – there should be no trade-off.”



